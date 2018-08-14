KC-area restaurant, grocery & brewery updates for August: What’s coming, open, closed

Here are the area restaurant updates for August.
Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. Opening later this year.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. Weather permitting, construction will start in the fall for late winter or early spring 2019 openings.
▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. Opening in 2019.
▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave. Mid-August.
▪ The Bardot, a luxury event space, 1612 Grand Blvd. It is still going through planning so no opening date was available.
▪ Beignet, 3959 Broadway. Late August.
▪ Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, River Market, 412 Delaware St., Suite D. Aug. 24 opening.
▪ Big Momma’s Bakery-Cafe, 4707 E. Bannister Road. Mid-August opening.
▪ Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Late September opening.
▪ Bogey’s Windy City Pub, 13154 State Line Road, Leawood. Late August opening. It will shut down its current location, 12924 State Line Road, Leawood, on Aug. 24.
▪ The Burg & Barrel, 5408 W. 151st St., Leawood. Fall opening.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes. Fall opening planned.
▪ Caramelo, tortilleria, 1901 Massachusetts St., Suite F, Lawrence. This summer.
▪ The Campground Bar & Grill, West Bottoms, 1531 Genessee St. No opening date was available.
▪ Chipotle, State Line Shopping Center, 103rd and State Line Road. Late 2018.
▪ Chuy’s, 6700 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Early to mid-October.
▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1728 Holmes Road. Late 2018 opening.
▪ Coach’s hopes to open at 9201 Wornall Road. It is still going through planning.
▪ Cornbread Buffet, soul food buffet, the Landing, 1316 E. Meyer Blvd. Later this month.
▪ Cracker Barrel, 6751 E. 163rd St., Belton. Fall opening.
▪ Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St. Will have three restaurants and bars. October opening.
▪ Culver’s, a franchisee plans to open at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Loiret Boulevard, Lenexa. Early 2019.
▪ The Dapper Doughnut, a gourmet doughnut shop, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1811 Village West Parkway, Suite O-123. Later this month.
▪ Dodson’s Bar & Commons, 7438 Wornall Road. End of August.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts. A new franchisee has signed an agreement to open three locations and is currently looking in Sedalia and Warrensburg for 2019 openings, but also is looking at sites in Kansas City.
▪Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Late fall openings.
▪ 18th Street Union, restaurant and music venue, 512 E. 18th St. Aug. 22 soft opening and Sept. 7 grand opening.
▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 1901 Baltimore Ave. Late 2018 opening.
▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. March 2019.
▪ First Watch, 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. By the end of the year.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Summer 2019 opening.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St., an expansion of the building that houses its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits. Late August.
▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Fall opening.
▪ Freezing Rolls, BluHawk in Overland Park, and Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion. By mid-September.
▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 13505 S. Mur-Len Road, Suite 101, Olathe. Sept. 13 opening.
▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. Plans to open by the end of the year.
▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. Early 2019.
▪ Hurts Donut Co., Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, 8807 State Line Road. Aug. 15 opening.
▪ I am, a frozen dessert bar, 14357 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. By the owners of the nearby Pad Thai. Late summer opening.
▪ IHOP, 1135 N.E. Coronado Drive, Blue Spring, in early September. Another location will open at 5870 Antioch Road, Merriam, in mid-October.
▪ Kaw Point Meadery, 613 N. Sixth St., Kansas City, Kan. Fall opening.
▪ LC’s Bar-B-Q, Truman’s Marketplace, 12112 S. U.S. 71, Grandview. LC’s is still in negotiations for the space.
▪ Limitless Brewing, Widner Place, 9765 Widmer Road, Lenexa. Thanksgiving Day opening.
▪ Lion’s Choice, 4049 S. Little Blue Parkway, Independence, and 14189 W. 135th St., Olathe. November openings.
▪ Local Pig and Pigwich, 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 101A. Relocating from the East Bottoms for a late fall opening.
▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. By early September.
▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. By the end of the year.
▪ Mission Taco Joint, 5060 Main St. Mid-to-late November.
▪ Nick and Jake’s, 22220 Midland Drive, Shawnee. By the end of the year.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, One North development at Interstate 35 and Amour Road for a December opening, and 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for an early 2019 opening.
▪ Olive & Sage, 519 E. 18th St. September opening.
▪ Our Daily Nada, 304 Delaware St. By the end of the month.
▪ Outpost Social Club, 1000 W. 25th St. By October.
▪ Parlor KC, 1707 Locust St. The food hall has signed Karbon, Mother Clucker, Providence Pizza, Sura Eats and Vidhast. Late August opening.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. The sign is still in the window but the owner did not return phone calls.
▪ Plaza III the Steakhouse, Country Club Plaza mainstay is relocating to 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, for a late September opening.
▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St. Mid-October opening.
▪ Rise Biscuits Donuts. Plans to open five shops in the next five years in the metro and Lawrence.
▪ Roasterie Cafe, H&R Block World Headquarters, 1301 Main St. Aug. 27 opening.
▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.
▪ Rudy’s Tenamapa Taqueria, Country Hill Shopping Center, 8710 Lackman Road, Lenexa. Mid-August.
▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission. Twin brothers who also own a brewery in Hutchinson, Kan., plan to open the Mission brewery and taproom by the end of the year.
▪ Scarlet lounge, 421 Westport Road. Late summer.
▪ Shack Breakfast & Lunch, 7218 College Blvd., Overland Park. By the end of the year.
▪ Shake Shack, Country Club Plaza, 239 W. 47th St. Fall opening.
▪ Southern Steak & Oyster Bar by Soiree, 1512 E. 18th St. Fall opening.
▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, (formerly going by Main Street Tavern), 1524 Main St. Early 2019.
▪ Summit Grill, 601 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone. Late summer.
▪ Sweet Charlie’s, Legends Outlets, 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite M-107, and another in the BluHawk development at 159th and Antioch in Overland Park. November openings planned.
▪ 3 Trails Brewing, 111 N. Main St., Independence. Fall opening.
▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. Early 2019 opening.
▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. Recently closed at 4101 Troost and will reopen later this year at 5500 Troost.
▪ Velvet Freeze, 1827 Vine. No opening date was available.
▪ Wahlburgers, Olathe Pointe, 11935 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe. An early fall opening is planned and it also is looking for a Kansas City location.
▪ Wheat Neighborhood Table, 128 W. 18th St. Sept. 1 opening scheduled.
▪ Wing It On is looking at Shawnee locations.
▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. August opening.
▪ YJ’s Snack Bar, 1746 Washington St. Hopes to open by September.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. No opening date was available.
Now open
▪ American Fusion Cafe, 1621 Swift Ave., North Kansas City.
▪ Bawarchi Indian Cuisine, 7284 W. 121st St., Overland Park.
▪ The Breakfast Spot, Village of Seville, 13164 State Line Road, Leawood.
▪ Cacao Restaurante, relocated from Prairie Village to 1046 W. 103rd St.
▪ Chipotle, 8301 W. 151st St., Overland Park.
▪ Da Poke Wagon, food truck. Check its Facebook page for locations.
▪ Distrikt Biskuit House, Adam’s Mark Hotel, 9103 E. 39th St.
▪ Espresso Viale, Westwood Village, 4746 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood.
▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 1503 W. 23rd St., Lawrence.
▪ Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar, 4115 Mill St., Westport.
▪ KimChee, 3107 Gillham Road.
▪ Luther’s BBQ, 12921 State Line Road.
▪ Made in Kansas City Marketplace, Country Club Plaza, 306 W. 47th St., retail shop, food hall.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels on the first floor of One Light Luxury Apartments in the Power & Light District.
▪ Pearl Tavern, 1672 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit.
▪ The Royal BBQ, food truck. Home-based out of Lenexa and Olathe.
▪ Scooter’s, 4309 S. Noland Road, Independence.
▪ Shack Breakfast & Lunch, 7940 W. 135th St., Overland Park.
▪ Sohaila’s Kitchen, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Halal, Pakistan and Indian cuisine.
▪ Southern Charm Gelato Shoppe, Country Club Plaza, 511 Nichols Road.
▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 9424 Mission Road in Prairie Village.
▪ Waldo Thai Place, 8431 Wornall Road.
▪ The Waffle Bar, Hawthorne Plaza, 4937 W. 119th St., Overland Park. It also has a location on the Country Club Plaza.
▪ Yum Boutique Bakery, 104 E. 43rd St. Relocating from W. 39th St.
Closed
▪ Hen House, Merriam Town Center, 5800 Antioch Road, Merriam
▪ Fusion Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 4039 Mill St.
▪ LongHorn Steakhouse, 3050 Iowa St., Lawrence. Closed July 21.
▪ Ryan’s Steakhouse, 10810 W. 75th St., Shawnee.
