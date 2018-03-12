In Westport: Johnny Kaw's Yard Bar replacing Ernie Biggs; 3 Denver concepts coming?

Coming soon and closings in Westport:
▪The owner of Denver's Atomic Cowboy bar with Fat Sully's New York Pizza and the Denver Biscuit Co. said he is looking at several spots in Kansas City for the three concepts. But he's only applied for a liquor license for 4200 Pennsylvania Ave.
He declined to comment.
Don Gessen and Bruce Johnson of Block Real Estate Services sold the 25,264-square-foot building, circa 1910, in August 2017 to locally owned Classical Development, which turned around and sold it to a Denver company earlier this month. The former office building has been gutted.
▪ After more than a decade in Westport, Ernie Biggs Dueling Piano Bar said it couldn't work out a new lease at 4115 Mill St. so it will close on March 31.
Johnny Kaw's Yard Bar plans to take over the spot, as well as the former Panera Bread space for a summer opening. It will offer yard games such as Giant Jenga and Water Pong. The owner also has a Johnny Kaw's Yard Bar in Manhattan's Aggieville. He also owns Johnny Kaw's Bar & Grill in Waldo and Westport.
▪ Rafael Pinedo opened Cancun Fiesta Fresh at 4019 Pennsylvania Ave. more than a decade ago.
When an opportunity came up to expand with another location on high-traffic Broadway, he took it in 2015, even though that location at 3959 Broadway was just five minutes away.
But the restaurants were just too close together, he said, so he's shut down the location on Broadway.
