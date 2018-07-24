New Luther’s BBQ in South KC has burnt ends, grilled bologna, smoked wings

Pat Murray has spent the last few months eating all the barbecue he could from multiple places across the metro.

But while Murray loves barbecue, this was for work.

“What I wanted to do was familiarize myself with all the competition in town,” Murray said. “I looked at what they were doing right and what I would change.”

After six years of owning and operating Murray’s Tables & Tap at 12921 State Line Road in Leawood Village, he decided it was time to change concepts.

Murray had a partnership with Luther Saulsberry that began in 1997, when they teamed up on Murray’s Pat’s Blue Rib’n BBQ in Lawrence and Manhattan. Later, Saulsberry went on to work at other area restaurants and barbecue places, including Jon Russell’s Kansas City Barbeque.

Now Saulsberry will be a minority partner in Murray’s new Luther’s BBQ.

He collaborated with Murray on the menu, which includes such starters as smoked wings and barbecue nachos (with brisket, pork or chicken), entree salads, sandwiches such as smoked Reuben, grilled bologna, barbecue pulled pork tacos and veggie burgers.

Luther’s also has platters — brisket, chicken, jerk chicken, salmon and more — and several sides including hickory smoked beans, cheesy corn and mixed vegetables. But the burnt ends are the featured offering.

Murray also is in the sign business with KC Sign Express and counts among his clients some of his favorite barbecue restaurants, as well as his new Luther’s. His new sign in front of the barbecue place says “Luther’s since 1997,” a nod to when he first collaborated with Saulsberry.

Murray owns the new barbecue place with his wife, Leslie. Their daughter Katie Dubin is general manager.



