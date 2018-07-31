Restaurant news: Original Margarita’s is remodeling; Levee’s new owner; new NKC cafe

Here are few updates in the Kansas City restaurant scene.
Original Margarita’s
The Original Margarita’s on the Boulevard, 2829 Southwest Blvd., will close Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Sept. 10 for a major remodeling, including a new bar, kitchen and bathrooms.
The original Margarita’s opened in 1985 and the family-owned business now has five area locations.
The Levee Bar & Grill
There’s a new owner for The Levee Bar & Grill, located midway between Westport and the Country Club Plaza since 1965.
Chad Sander, owner/operator of Krown Concepts, has taken over the red brick building at 16 W. 43rd St.
Sander said it has been known for decades for its live music and as a place to hold Christmas parties. He wanted to make it more of a destination location.
“We have a Sunday liquor license, we’ve improved and upgraded the menu using fresh ingredients, and we’re open daily,” he said.
New menu items include smoked meats, and daily food and drink specials such as Monday’s $3.50 pints and a $7.50 build-your-own burger with one side. Sander also plans to soon offer a Saturday and Sunday brunch.
The Levee also will have daily entertainment from live music to trivia and cornhole game nights.
The patio was previously for private parties in the carriage house. Sander has opened up the area for all of his customers, adding a bar and DJs on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday in the daytime.
He also put in a pool table and dart board on the second floor and upgraded the TVs, making the Levee “our version of a laid-back neighborhood sports bar,” he said.
Sander also is a partner in the Drunken Worm and Mo Brew on 39th Street, as well as John’s Big Deck downtown.
American Fusion Cafe
For several years, Basilio “Chef Tito” de Dios manned the open kitchen of his Gladstone restaurant, Latin Bistro, talking to customers as if they were in his own home.
Seated at his tiny tables and loveseats, they sometimes felt as if they were.
But he shut the restaurant down in 2016 saying the location — in the back of a strip center — was not the best.
De Dios and his wife, Michon, then opened American Fusion food truck selling world cuisine — Greek, Latin, Middle Eastern — with an American touch.
They also opened several restaurants in Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun — Chickie’s & Pete’s, Calypso Cafe and Coasters Drive-In.
Meanwhile the couple looked for the right location and best timing to open a new restaurant they could do together with their family.
They opened American Fusion Cafe in mid-June at 1621 Swift Ave. in North Kansas City.
“North Kansas City is growing and the people and city are fantastic,” Tito de Dios said. “I think all the employees need a place where they can eat something other than fast food and bar food, but served quickly. Our slogan here is fast and fresh.”
So far the most popular items have been their fish tacos, the Mayan pork sandwich and the Pepito steak sandwich. Other menu items include shrimp Po’boy, Cuban sandwiches, chicken tender sandwiches and Italian steak sandwiches.
The family also will put in an ice cream factory in part of the location.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop plans a Sept. 13 grand opening for its new location at 13505 S. Mur-Len Road, Suite 101, in Olathe.
Comments