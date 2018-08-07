Liberda family is back with Waldo Thai Place

The Liberda family has long been known in Kansas City for its Thai cuisine.
Ann Liberda was born in Thailand and came to the U.S. in 1975. She started the family restaurant chain with Thai Place in Overland Park and the family later opened multiple locations throughout the metro, including one in Westport. They still have Thai Diner in Lawrence, and Thai Tradition in Topeka.
Now her son is a consultant at the family’s new Waldo Thai Place, at 8431 Wornall Road, in the former Swagger spot across from Price Chopper.
The menu will change often but it currently includes such entrees as pan-seared salmon, Gai Tod Sum Tum (crispy fried chicken, papaya salad, sticky rice and “Jaew” spicy sauce). Shareables include tofu peanut salad, marinated lamb chops with mango pico de gallo, calamari and spicy basil wings.
“We live and breathe food. That’s all we know. We get together and eat and talk about food,” said Ted Liberda, who lives in the Waldo neighbor.
Comments