Power & Light District will add locally owned bagel shop and another fitness center

The Power & Light District will add two new tenants in 2018:
▪ Meshuggah Bagels is taking a 1,400-square-foot space on the first floor of One Light Luxury Apartments, next to Cosentino’s Market Downtown and across from H&R Block’s World Headquarters. It plans to open by March 1.
It will be open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Sunday, and extended hours during special downtown events. The flagship Meshuggah Bagels will have an “old world, country French” decor with a burnished gold and crystal chandelier to complement One Light’s luxurious lobby.
Owners Pete and Janna Linde said they offer authentic New York City-style bagels using high-quality ingredients and old-world methods, including boiling the bagels before baking each bagel on a burlap stick.
They opened their first retail shop in March 2016 at 1208 W. 39th St. They also have an Overland Park shop and plan to open in Liberty on Nov. 3.
The shops offer sweet and savory options, including made-from-scratch “schmears” in such flavors as rosemary and garlic, German chocolate, jalapeno, and Oreo cheesecake. Other menu items include lox, Nova salmon, and a signature whitefish salad. New deli items will include smoked turkey and pesto-Parmesan ham. It also will have kosher items but will not be a kosher certified shop like the original location and the one in Overland Park.
“We started out in this little 750-square-foot space, everything is early farmhouse. We mixed it up a little bit in Overland Park, and Liberty will have some old stuff with a little new thrown in,” said Janna Linde. “But this will have some beautiful, stunning things. We have 22-foot ceilings so all you can do is make it grand. Your only option is to go big.”
▪ Des Moines-based Power Life Yoga is taking a 3,100-square-foot spot in the Two Light Luxury Apartments at the corner of Grand Boulevard and North Truman Road. The fitness centers specialize in beginners yoga, heated power yoga, barre and functional interval training.
Two Light Luxury Apartments is scheduled to open in June. The 24-story, 510,000-square-foot, luxury apartment complex will feature 296 units (studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse apartments). It also will have a five-story parking garage with 499 spaces, an infinity pool, bar, demonstration kitchen, theater room and more.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
