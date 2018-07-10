Merriam Town Center to lose Hen House after 20 years

After two decades in Merriam, Hen House Market will close at the end of business on July 29.
David Ball, president of Balls Food Stores in Kansas City, Kan., which owns the Hen House Markets, said lease negotiations fell through for the store at 5800 Antioch Road in Merriam Town Center.
Officials with Merriam Town Center couldn't be reached for comment.
Balls Food Stores said it will "relocate" the Merriam store.
In February, it purchased a Sun Fresh at 2803 S. 47th St. in Kansas City, Kan., and has been remodeling the store in "anticipation of this possible move," David Ball said. It also will add a pharmacy by the end of the month. The store will still operate under the Sun Fresh banner.
Hen House was an original anchor tenant in the heart of Merriam Town Center, opening in 1998. Other anchor tenants in the 920,845-square-foot center include Cinemark, Dick's Sporting Goods and Home Depot. The center is just north of Ikea.
Merriam Hen House Market employees will relocate to other Balls stores, which include nine Hen Houses in Kansas City, Kan., Fairway, Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Prairie Village, as well as some of the area Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods stores.
Balls also is remodeling its Price Chopper stores in Shawnee and Leavenworth, and is planning an Olathe Hen House.
It closed a Northland Hen House on April 16 after nearly 25 years, citing "lack of sales."
In other Merriam Town Center news, IHOP is taking the former Bob Evans building at 5870 Antioch Road for a mid-October opening.
Bob Evans closed that location, along with two others, in mid-2015.
