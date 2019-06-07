KC-area restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for June: What’s coming, open, closed

June restaurant update: Three openings and three closings in the Kansas City area Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June. Most opening dates are tentative and can be pushed by delays in construction, licensing and other issues. Call before visiting.

Now open

▪ Bond’s Chicken & Blues, 334 E. 31st St.

▪ Buns Up, Parlor KC, 1707 Locust St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Chef Marwan Chebaro’s pop-up, former Eden Alley space, Unity Temple, 707 W. 47th St. It will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays through June.

▪ Chicken Please, City Market, 21 E. Third St.

▪ Chopstix Chinese Cuisine, 6003 N.W. Barry Road. Malay Cafe had previously operated in the spot.

▪ Fairway Creamery, 5938 Mission Road, Fairway.

▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. It plans to start serving its own beer in July.

▪ Freestyle Poke, 7108 W. 135th St., Overland Park. It also will soon launch a food truck.

▪ Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park.

▪Hayward’s Pit BBQ, 10901 W. 75th St., Shawnee.





▪ Jimmy’s Egg, 1520 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence.

▪ KC Koshary, Leawood-based food truck offering Mediterranean cuisine.

▪ KC Weenie Wagon & Catering, Overland Park food truck specializing in quarter-pound hot dogs and fresh-squeezed lemonade, as well as some other lunch and breakfast items.

▪ Komotodo Sushi Burrito, Corbin Park, 13713 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

▪ La Herradura, Mexican restaurant, 1046 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

▪ LongHorn Steakhouse reopened at 9400 N.E. Barry Road, after a fire.

▪ Miguel’s Catering and Restaurant, 1700 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.





▪ Nékter Juice Bar, Hawthorne Plaza, 5005 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

▪ Nini’s Kitchen, Merriam-based food truck.

▪ One More Scoop, 803 E. North Ave., Belton.

▪ Paciugo Gelato Caffe, 12219 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee.

▪ The Pairing: Crossroads Wine & Grocer, 1615 Oak St.

▪ Plate, East Brookside, 701 E. 63rd St.

▪ Red Bridge Barrio, Red Bridge Shopping Center, 11118 Holmes Road.





▪ Sarah’s on the Hill, 612 N. Fifth St., Kansas City, Kansas.

▪Scooter’s Coffee, 1230 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs.

▪ Soen Ze Ya, Burmese restaurant, 4432 St. John Ave.

▪ Soiree Steak & Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th St.

▪ Sushi King, 11440 W. 135th St., Overland Park.

▪ Twisted Fresh, 4931 W. Sixth St., Suite 118 A, Lawrence.

▪ Urban Grill & Poke, Hen House, 15000 W. 87th St., Parkway, Lenexa.

▪ Vera Marie’s Comfort Food, 1806 W. 39th St.

▪ Waldo Wellness Cafe-Treatment Herbs, 7441 Broadway. Wellness center serves vegetarian menu options from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

▪ The Wooden Spoon, 4671 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park.

Closings

▪ Californos, 4124 Pennsylvania Ave. Closed after more than 30 years in Westport.

▪ Fred P. Ott’s, 6700 College Blvd., Overland Park.

▪ Midici, The Neapolitan Pizza Co., Ward Parkway Center’s Restaurant Pavilion, 8815 State Line Road.

▪ Qdoba in Mission, the Northland, Westport and Lawrence.

▪ Sweet and Simple, Brookside, 326 W. 63rd St.

▪ Ted’s Cafe Escondido, 636 N.E. Missouri 291, Lee’s Summit The Oklahoma-based company has left the market.

Coming soon

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard: In the redeveloped Metcalf South — now known as 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, for a June 26 opening; and 10641 State Line Road for a July 3 opening.

▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. The outdoor area is scheduled to open in the fall.





▪ Bibibop Asian Grill at 505 W. 75th St. in Waldo; in a multi-tenant building on the outskirts of Oak Park Mall, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park; and in Corbin Park, 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park. August openings are planned.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. Summer opening.

▪ Blade & Timber, Power & Light District, 1303 Baltimore Ave. Late summer.

▪ Brewer’s Kitchen, 3107 Gillham Road. Former Kimchee space. June 14 grand opening.

▪ Brick + Mortar, 7425 Broadway. June 13 opening in the former Tanner’s space in Waldo.

▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road. Mid-to-late July opening.

▪ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 197 N. Parker St., Olathe. June 19 opening.

▪ The Combine, restaurant and bar, 2999 Troost Ave. Partner Jason Pryor of Pizza 51 declined to comment.

▪ Conroy’s Public House, 12924 State Line Road, Leawood. Mid-June opening.

▪ Denver Biscuit Co. is under construction at 4140-44 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westport.

▪ Domino’s Pizza, 534 Westport Road, in the former Pie Five Pizza spot. June 14 opening.

▪ DragonFly Tea Zone, 1809 W. 39th St. June 27 opening.

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park, hopes for a summer opening.

▪ Flapjacks ’n more, Rosana Square, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Mid-June opening.

▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Early July opening.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam (the site of a former Winstead’s). Later this year.

▪ Freestyle Poke, 8708 Flintlock Road in the Northland for an early July opening.

▪ Friction Beer Co.. is no longer opening in the East Crossroads. It is looking for another location.

▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Coming soon.

▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. No opening date was available.

▪ Jonathan’s, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Early summer opening.

▪ Lion’s Choice, 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. October opening planned.

▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Summer opening.

▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Early June. Coffee shop to open later.

▪ McGonigle’s Cafe hopes to open in the former Eden Alley spot at 707 W. 47th St.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. September opening.

▪ Mickey’s Hideway, Westport, 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. In the former McCoy’s Public House space. September opening.

▪ Mildred’s, relocating from 920 Main to the LaRue Building, at 908 Baltimore Ave., in late summer.

▪ 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, said it is in negotiations to sign Buffalo Wild Wings, LongHorn Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for a fall opening. No opening date was available for another Old Chicago slated for the One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.

▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.





▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. The owner plans to open in mid-July.

▪ Pirate’s Bone, closed at 645 E. 59th St. It plans to reopen at 2000 Main St., the former Brioche spot. No opening date was available.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. Early August opening. It also has a new Lincoln, Nebraska, franchise location.

▪ Pokesan Sushi, 1513 Grand Blvd., on the second floor above Koko Thai. No opening date was available.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. cafe, 1310 Baltimore Ave. A soft opening for June 17. It also will open another Topeka location in the Wheatfield Village at 29th and Fairlawn in August. It will be its first drive-through.





▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers wants to open at 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, and on the southeast corner of East North Avenue and Starlight Drive, just east of Mullen Road, in Belton.

▪Ravenous, Crossroads, on 18th between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street — in a new park area by the owner of Corvino.

A new urban park under construction between the Roasterie and Corvino will have a new fast-casual concept by Corvino. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill: A Liberty location is scheduled to open in late August at 9705 N. Ash Ave. A Lenexa location, in Sonoma Plaza at 87th Street and Maurer Road, is planned for early January.

▪ Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, (formerly Rise Biscuits Donuts), 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. Summer opening.

▪ Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co., 2129 Washington St. No opening date was available.

▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open in 2019.

▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. No opening date was available.

▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. 2019 opening.

▪ Shot Stop, Westport, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., former Dempsey’s spot, late summer.

▪ Slim Chickens, 6591 Johnson Drive, Mission (former Taco Bell). No opening date was available.

▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, said it will have several restaurant tenants: McKeever’s Market & Eatery (June opening), Culver’s (July). Then Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020.

▪ Stone Canyon Pizza, 504 N.E. 70th St., Suite A, Gladstone. Early summer opening.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Late summer/early fall opening planned.

▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, 1524 Main St. Mid-July opening planned.

▪ Taco Bell wants to open in the Shops on Blue Parkway at Blue Parkway and Kensington.

▪ Thee Outpost in Collective EX, 519 E. 18th St. A cafe serving Thou Mayest coffee products and pastries from local bakeries. Late June opening.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd. Late summer.





▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. July opening.

▪ Velvet Freeze Daiquiris, 1827 Vine, Suite B. No opening date was available.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. Late July opening.

▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.

▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan a mid-July opening.

Coming later

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire and in Liberty, in early 2020.

▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence, and 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Late 2019 openings.

▪Cactus Grill, Bluhawk, and Antioch Road, Overland Park. Hopes to open in spring 2020.





▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Spring 2020 opening (subject to two new hotels finishing construction).





▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road (by the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south). 2020 opening

▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Strang Hall, food hall and culinary incubator for local chefs, Edison District, at 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park. A November opening is planned but no tenants have been announced.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.





▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.