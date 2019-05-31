New Crossroads food hall tenant Buns Up offers a ‘gourmet take on White Castle’

Peek inside Parlor, a new food hall, in the Crossroads Arts District Parlor, at 1701 Locust Street, is a new food hall that has opened in the Crossroads Arts District. Parlor features seven restaurants, two bars and several areas for lounging and an outdoor space overlooking downtown KC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Parlor, at 1701 Locust Street, is a new food hall that has opened in the Crossroads Arts District. Parlor features seven restaurants, two bars and several areas for lounging and an outdoor space overlooking downtown KC.

Derrick and Kylie Foster’s Mother Clucker was an original tenant of Parlor KC when the food hall opened at 1707 Locust St. in September.

Mother Clucker specializes in chicken — sandwiches, wings, gizzards, liver and more including classic vinegar slaw and milkshakes.

But they had always hoped to have two concepts in the food hall, which only has seven operations.

“Derrick has always wanted to do something else in his hometown, a gourmet take on White Castle. We’ve had such success in Parlor we knew it would be a great place to put it,” Kylie Foster said.

When another original tenant on the second floor, Vildhast Scandinavian Street Food, did not meet its projections and closed in late April, the Fosters quickly leased the spot.

Now they have opened Buns Up, specializing in sliders. Customers can mix and match — two buns for $7, three buns for $10, four buns for $13 or a family pack of 12 buns and two sides for $36.

Flavors include the Mid Western with Lone Jack’s Valley Oaks Steak Co.’s beef, Blues Hog barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, crunchy onions and bacon, and the Botanical with a Beyond Burger patty, vegan bun sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a vegan bun.

Sides include curly fries and tater tots. It also has root beer floats and vegan root beer floats (with almond milk ice cream.) It will rotate float flavors quarterly.