New midtown restaurant will showcase area craft beers — but not just for drinking

Chris Riggins owns the new Brewer’s Kitchen, opening in midtown in June. jsmith@kcstar.com

Brewer’s Kitchen will serve artisan burgers and sandwiches using locally sourced ingredients — but with a twist.

Most menu items will have a local craft beer as an ingredient.

Owner Chris Riggins worked as regional training manager for Outback Steakhouse for 13 years with the goal of one day having a place of his own.

“I went to college to be an entrepreneur and then worked for a phenomenal company that gave me a chance to learn about the restaurant industry,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He took a space at 3107 Gillham Road, Suite 100, for a June 14 grand opening. But he expects to softly open around June 1.

KimChee had operated in the space for a short time. Riggins is now remodeling the spot using reclaimed wood from Bald Eagle Barn Wood in Lecompton, Kansas (near Lawrence), and repurposing KimChee’s lights.

It will have garage doors opening to Gillham during nicer weather.

The menu will be available closer to the opening.