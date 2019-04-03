New Lawrence restaurant will offer build-your-own breakfasts, Cuban sandwiches

The two Jimmy’s Egg restaurants opening in Lawrence this spring will offer a few specials tailored to the market, including vegetarian black bean tacos. Jimmy's Egg

Oklahoma-based Jimmy’s Egg is coming to Lawrence with two locations this spring.

The first restaurant is scheduled to open April 15 at 945 Massachusetts St. It will seat up to 142 people in booths and tables, as well as counter seating in front of the open kitchen. It also has a private meeting room seating up to 24 people.

Customers visiting the new location from April 15-28 can enter to win a free breakfast, once a week, for a year.

Breakfast items will include a build-your-own option from a variety of choices — cracked-to-order eggs, turkey sausage, corned beef hash, grits, sliced tomatoes, fresh fruit, mini-stack buttermilk pancakes and more.

It also will offer specialties such as chicken and waffles, and queso blanco burrito, along with cinnamon rolls, skillet scrambles, hash brown skillets, omelets, pancakes and oatmeal berry sundaes.

Lunch items include strawberry spinach salad, grilled chicken salad, smoked turkey melt, a Cuban sandwich with pulled pork, burgers, country fried steak and chicken quesadillas.

Hours will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The locations are owned by franchisee JE Wichita LLC. It plans another Jimmy’s Egg at Bob Billings Parkway and Wakarusa Drive in Lawrence for a late May opening.

JE Wichita, which is owned by Morrie Sheets and Wink Hartman Sr., currently has locations in Wichita and El Dorado, Kansas. It plans additional locations in Topeka and Manhattan over the next few years.

Sheets had been a real estate broker for 31 years, specializing in restaurant sites and doing more than 1,800 deals over the years, then he just stopped counting.

He was working with a group that wanted to open Jimmy’s Egg locations and ended up partnering with them for a year on two restaurants. He then teamed up with Hartman and bought out his original partners so he could grow the franchise faster.

Sheets’ go-to menu items: Ham steak and eggs for breakfast, a Cuban sandwich for lunch.

The partners also will put such items as house-made meatloaf, vegetarian black bean tacos and a salmon Benedict on the menu of the Lawrence restaurants.

Jimmy’s Egg was founded in 1980 in Oklahoma City and started franchising in 2008. It currently has 59 locations.