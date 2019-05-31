Oklahoma’s Ted’s Cafe Escondido once had big plans for KC. Now it has left the market

Oklahoma-based Ted’s Cafe Escondido had previously closed two of its area restaurants and never opened in Ward Parkway Center as planned. File

Oklahoma’s Ted’s Cafe Escondido picked the metro for its first expansion outside of its home state in 2015.

It quickly had locations in Lee’s Summit, the Northland’s the Village at Shoal Creek and in Overland Park’s Corbin Park. It also was looking at a spot in Ward Parkway Center’s new Restaurant Pavilion.

But in March 2018, it closed the Northland and Overland Park locations. The Ward Parkway location never opened. Now the Lee’s Summit restaurant, which opened in mid-2015 at 636 N.E. Missouri 291, has shuttered.

In a statement, Ted’s vice president of operations David Foxx said: “Ted’s is committed to continually enhancing the value of our brand. In upholding that commitment, we had to make this difficult strategic decision in the best interest of our brand. We can’t thank our team members enough for their hard work and dedication during our tenure here in Lee’s Summit. Though our strategic growth plan has us moving in another direction outside of Kansas City, we’re grateful for the relationships we’ve made in the Kansas City area and the Lee’s Summit community in particular.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW