Cristian Maciel, left, and Marco Rabello, owners of Taste of Brazil in the City Market, will now open Chicken Please two doors down. jsmith@kcstar.com

The owners of City Market favorite Taste of Brazil are expanding with a new concept just two doors down.

Chicken Please is scheduled to open in mid to late late May at 21 E. Third St., in the former City Market commissary kitchen.

Natives of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Marco Rabello and Cristian Maciel came to Park University about 15 years ago on volleyball scholarships. After graduating they wanted to share the home-style cuisine they grew up on with Kansas Citians. So they turned to their mothers to create a menu for what would become Taste of Brazil. It opened six years ago in the City Market. They added a Taste of Brazil food truck in 2017.





Once again, the friends and business partners turned to their mothers for help on their chicken dishes, then tweaked some of the recipes: chicken-and-waffles, chicken pot pie, chicken Stroganoff, wings, chicken tenders, nuggets, chicken nachos and signature sandwiches — all using fresh chicken.





They said customers can dine in the restaurant or carry around the dishes to eat while strolling the City Market. The owners also are planning a “family pack” with maybe 24 chicken nuggets and sides such as sweet potato fries.





But one chicken tender dish in the works — with vanilla ice cream and a glaze of honey or caramel — will have to be eaten quickly.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (the same as Taste of Brazil).