Cityscape
Red Bridge Barrio to open in south KC with chance to win free queso for a year
Red Bridge Barrio Mexican Kitchen + Bar will open Tuesday in south Kansas City.
The first 50 customers who dine-in each day — Tuesday through Saturday — this week will receive free queso, once a week, for a year.
The restaurant, at 11118 Holmes Road in the Red Bridge Shopping Center, is the second Barrio location and larger than its sister restaurant, Brookside Barrio in Brookside. The Brookside restaurant opened in early 2018.
The Red Bridge restaurant also will have a larger menu, including new kale mushroom enchiladas, empanadas, jalapeno crabcakes, an enchilada sampler and a brunch crab cake Benedict.
Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to midnight Fridays; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
Comments