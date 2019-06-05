Ward Parkway’s Restaurant Pavilion loses original tenant

Less than two years after Ward Parkway Center launched its $16 million Restaurant Pavilion, it has had its first casualty.

Midici, The Neapolitan Pizza Co. has closed at 8815 State Line Road.

“We were losing so much money with the rent being what it is there. It was just not sustainable,” said franchisee Mike Heiland.

In a statement, Ward Parkway Center’s new owners, California-based Farallon Capital Management LLC, said: “It is unfortunate that Midici ceased operations at Ward Parkway Shopping Center. There are many other dining options for guests to enjoy, including Charleston’s, Hurts Donut, Smitty’s Garage and others.”

Midici and two other first-to-market restaurants - Charleston’s Restaurant and sister concept Smitty’s Garage - opened in the Restaurant Pavilion in October 2017.





The 31,000-square-foot district on the former Dillard’s department store and parking garage site planned five or six restaurants. They would surround a large patio space with water features and a fire pit.

Hurts Donut opened in August.

A new locally owned concept, Freezing Rolls, also planned to take a spot. But Ward Parkway Center later filed suit against the company, saying it signed a lease but never opened and owed almost $50,000 in rent payments.





Ted’s Cafe Escondido also was announced for the Pavilion but has since pulled out of the Kansas City market.

Rascal Flatts Restaurant was in talks for a two-story restaurant space. A new concept is now in the works for that space.