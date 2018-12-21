Johnny Kaw’s owner plans Shot Stop bar in Westport, adding to his expanding empire

Brett Allred said he is just taking advantage of some opportunities opening up in Westport.

He opened Johnny Kaw’s Sports Bar at 504 Westport Road in 2016, in the former Stanford & Sons space.

Then in August, his Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar took over the former Ernie Biggs Dueling Piano Bar and Panera Bread spaces, at 4115 Mill St., offering yard games such as Giant Jenga and Water Pong.

Now he plans to take over the Dempsey’s Burger Pub space at 4120 Pennsylvania Ave. for Shot Stop Westport. He said he has signed a lease and will take possession in April for a spring opening. Shot Stop Westport will offer a variety of shots, along with $2.50 bottles of beer and daily burger specials.

Dempsey’s officials couldn’t be reached for comment Friday. However, a sign posted on the door Thursday evening said, “Dempsey’s Kitchen will be closed for cleaning 12/20/18.”

Dempsey’s had five critical violations during a Nov. 30 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 7 follow-up inspection.

The R.H. Johnson Company is broker for the horseshoe-shaped center housing Dempsey’s, but officials also couldn’t be reached for comment.

Allred also is expanding his Johnny Kaw’s Sports Bar, adding Bomb Bar in a space next door for a summer opening.

Allred had previously confirmed two other Westport operations. He is taking over the former Volume 1ne retail space at 427 Westport Road for the Westport Event Space, opening in February. Volume 1ne is relocating to the Crossroads.

Jonathan’s, an upscale bar and lounge, will open at 421 Westport Road in the spring. Allred previously planned to open Scarlet in the space — former home to Snow & Co.

“I’m just really happy to be a part of Westport. I think Westport is heading into a really good direction,” he said.

The graduate of Kansas State University also owns a Johnny Kaw’s in Manhattan, Kan., which spans eight buildings and holds more than 1,000 people. It includes a Shot Stop and Bomb Bar. A Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar is across the street.

Allred also has a Johnny Kaw’s Bar & Grill in Waldo.

He currently has 201 employees and expects to hire more than 75 by February.