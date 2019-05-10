Kansas City area loses at least two Qdoba Mexican Eats, including one in Westport

Corporate offices for Qdoba would not comment on the closings of at least two Kansas City area locations. File

In late 2015, Qdoba Mexican Grill returned to Kansas City with great fanfare and a new name.

As Qdoba Mexican Eats, it soon had four locations and later added more.

But earlier this week, employees at some of the locations started telling customers that their restaurant would close before 2 p.m. Friday.

Corporate officials have not returned emails or phone calls this week seeking comment on the status of the restaurants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

However, the Mission and Westport locations now have “We’ve closed. Thanks for being a loyal guest” signs on their front doors. The Westport sign referred customers to 13641 Metcalf Ave. location. An employee there declined to comment and referred questions to the corporate office.

At the Westport Qdoba, a sign on the door says “We’ve closed” and “visit 13641 Metcalf Ave.” Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

Meanwhile, at the 9300 N.E. Barry Road location, an employee declined to comment on the status of the restaurant, saying he “couldn’t give out that information.” An employee of the Lawrence location also couldn’t confirm the status of that location “at this time.”

Employees of the Qdoba locations in the Northland’s Antioch Crossing, Independence and Raymore said their locations would remain open.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, based in Lakewood, Colo., is a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain with more than 750 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Its menu includes signature or build-your-own burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, nachos and tortilla soup.

A franchisee owned some area locations that closed in late 2006. When it returned to the market, the company emphasized that the new locations would be corporate-owned.