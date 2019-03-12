Retro arcade bar with robot band closes in midtown; home-style restaurant to come

Nearly a year after opening in midtown’s Martini Corner, Rock-afire has closed.

Owners and brothers Titus and Nate Bond are converting the arcade bar into a home-style restaurant with a new name.

Menu items will include such items as fried chicken, chicken fried steak and Salisbury steak.

It also will have live blues music on the weekends.





The space, at 334 E. 31st St., was formerly the Empire Room.





Rock-afire featured the animatronic robot band the Rock-a-fire Explosion from the former ShowBiz Pizza Place. Rock-afire Explosion will be moved to a new home.