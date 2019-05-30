Fred P. Ott’s closes its Overland Park restaurant, leaving just its original location

Logo for Fred P. Ott’s Bar and Grill once had locations in downtown, the Northland, Olathe and Overland Park.

After 30 years, locally owned Fred P. Ott’s has closed in Overland Park.

David Haddad of Haddad Restaurant Group, owners of Fred P. Ott’s, said the lease expired and the restaurant closed Friday.

The original location was announced for the Country Club Plaza in late 1976 and the company later expanded with locations in downtown, the Northland, Olathe and Overland Park, according to Kansas City Star archives. The Overland Park restaurant opened in mid-1989.

The chain closed its Olathe restaurant in June 2018, and now just has its original location — one of the oldest restaurants on the Plaza.