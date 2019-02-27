Cityscape

Conroy’s to open a third location in Leawood, with Irish scones and Guinness brownies

By Joyce Smith

February 27, 2019 10:11 AM

Conroy’s Public House offers a prime rib french dip sandwich with caramelized onions, provolone cheese and horseradish aioli. Served with au jus and french-cut roasted potatoes.
With two Conroy’s Public House operations in the metro, Ray Dunlea is ready to open a third.

He is taking the former Bogey’s Bar & Grill space at 12924 State Line Road, Leawood, for a late April or early May opening.

Menu items include salads, sandwiches and burgers, along with such entrees as steak and fries, grilled Atlantic salmon, cottage pie, fish and chips and blackened chicken pasta.

Conroy’s also has house-made Irish scones and Guinness brownies.

“It’s a nice area out there, a good solid neighborhood. I love the area, I really do,” Dunlea said.

Dunlea is majority owner of Conroy’s at 4730 Rainbow Blvd. in Westwood and 5285 W. 95th St. in Overland Park, as well as Brady’s Public House on Troost.

Bogey’s relocated to 13170 State Line Road, Leawood, and is now called Bogey’s Windy City Pub.

