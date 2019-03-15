KC-area restaurant, grocery & brewery updates for March: What’s coming, open, closed

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in March.

Now open

▪ Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

▪ Boardroom Family Pub, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

▪ Beer 30, 1000 Broadway.

▪ Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s, Country Club Plaza, 112 W. 47th St.

▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1740 Holmes Road.

▪ Crazy Crab, 3756 Broadway.

▪ Delta Trenz, 4200 E. 35th St.

▪ Estelle’s Diner, 17 E. Fifth St. Cascone’s is converting to Estelle’s.

▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 19 W. 19th St.





Farina’s broiled oysters with paprika butter, lemon, herbs and crumbs. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Greenhouse Cafe, 1012 Massachusetts, Lawrence.

▪ Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint, Power & Light District, 1333 Walnut St.

▪ Hotel Karaoke, Power & Light District, 13th and Grand.

▪ Ika Grill, Camelot Court, 11725 Roe Ave., Leawood (on the north end).

▪ KC Daiquiri Shop, 1116 Grand Blvd. March 15 opening.

▪ Kinzi Mediterranean Cuisine, 5329 Johnson Drive, Mission. The former Amir Mediterranean Bakery has new owners, a new name and slightly new menu.

▪ Lean Kitchen, meal prep with drive-through, 4000 W. Sixth St., Lawrence.

▪ One East, Westin Crown Center, (in the former Brasserie spot in the lobby, 1 E. Pershing Road). Soft opening March 15.

▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St.

▪ Spokes Coffee Cafe & Cyclery, 929 Walnut St.

▪ Taps on Main, 1715 Main St.

▪ Thai Spice, 1032 W. 103rd St.

▪ 3 Trails Brewing Co., 111 N. Main St., Independence.

▪ Transport Brewery, 11113 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

Closed

▪ Brioche, An Artisan Pastry Shop, 2000 Main St.

▪ Firenza, 8624 N. Boardwalk Ave. A sign on the door says the restaurant will relocate. The owners did not return phone calls or emails.

▪ Kelso’s Northtown, 300 Armour Road, North Kansas City. After 50 years, “it was just time,” the pizzeria posted on Facebook. Its last day was March 12.

▪ MeMa’s Old-Fashioned Bakery, Power & Light District, 1360 Walnut St. It still has a location in Kansas City, Kan.

▪ Original Cafe, Rosana Square, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

▪ Pie Five Pizza Co., 534 Westport Road.

▪ Rock-afire, 334 E. 31st St. The owners are converting the arcade bar into a home-style restaurant with a new name.

Coming soon

▪ Alma Mader Brewing, 2635 Southwest Blvd. Late spring opening.

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South — now known as 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. The locations are scheduled to open by late April.

Another Andy’s will launch Prairiefire’s final phase with a location on the northeast corner of 135th and Outlook streets in Overland Park. It is scheduled to open this fall.

One or two additional locations also could open in the metro by the end of the year.

▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. The outdoor area is scheduled to open by Memorial Day.

▪ The Bardot, a luxury event space, 1612 Grand Blvd. Early 2019.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. Summer opening.

▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Brookside Barrio, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Holmes Road and Red Bridge Road. Spring opening.

▪ Broseph’s Restaurant Group plans to open a new concept in the former Tanner’s space at 7425 Broadway. Late April.

▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road. May or June opening.

▪ The Comedy Club KC, 1130 W. 103rd St. April 4.

▪ Conroy’s Public House, 12924 State Line Road, Leawood. Late April or early May.

▪ Cotton Blossom BBQ, Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. Formerly called Boathouse Grill. Spring opening

▪ Denver Biscuit Co. Hopes to open a Westport location at 4140-44 Pennsylvania Ave.





▪ DragonFly Tea Zone, 1809 W. 39th St. Mid-April.

▪ Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44, (also using the name Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery), 915 to 991 W. 44th St. 2019 openings.

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.

▪ Fairway Creamery, 5938 Mission Road, Fairway. May opening.

▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. Early May opening.

▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Spring 2019. (Temporarily at 815 W. 17th St. and after it relocates down the street, the owners hope to open a new concept in the 815 W. 17th St. space).

▪ Freestyle Poke, 7108 W. 135th St., Overland Park, for an April or May opening, and 8708 Flintlock Road in the Northland for a June or July opening.

▪ Freezing Rolls, Bluhawk in Overland Park and Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan. No opening dates were available.

▪ Friction Beer Co., 1701 McGee St. Summer opening.

▪ Fud restaurant wants to open at 1919 Wyandotte St.

▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Spring opening.

▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. April opening.

▪ Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. By summer.

▪ Jonathan’s, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Spring opening.

▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road. 2019 opening. (By the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south).

▪ Komotodo Sushi Burrito, Corbin Park, 13713 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Early May.

▪ Lion’s Choice wants to open at 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

Lion’s Choice is a quick-service chain known for its slow-roasted beef sandwiches, shaved thin on-site and served with its secret seasonings on a toasted bun. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Summer opening

▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. Tasting room scheduled to open April 12.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. September opening.

▪ Nékter Juice Bar, Hawthorne Plaza, 5005 W. 119th St., Overland Park. April opening.

▪ Nick and Jake’s, 22220 Midland Drive, Shawnee. Late March opening.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for a fall opening. No opening date was available for another Old Chicago slated for the One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.

▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.

▪ Percheron, Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St. Rooftop bar and restaurant plans spring 2019 opening.

▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. No opening date was available.

▪ Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar, 11825 E. U.S. 40, Independence. April opening.

▪ Plate, East Brookside, 701 E. 63rd St. April 12 opening.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. By mid-April.

▪ Pokelicious Poke Bowl and Sushi Burrito, 7414 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Mid-March.

Pokelicious Poke Bowl and Sushi Burrito

▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers wants to open at 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa. Winstead’s is currently operating on the site.





▪ Rise Biscuits Donuts, 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. Spring opening.

▪ Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co., 2129 Washington St. Spring opening.

▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open in 2019.

▪ Sancho Streetside, 11101 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. The owners opened a food truck a year ago and will now open a catering and to-go operation in mid-March. They also will open an event space by late April.

▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission. April opening.

▪ Sarah’s on the Hill, 612 N. Fifth, Kansas City, Kan. Opening for lunch only March 26 with dinner added after it receives its liquor license.

▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. Hopes to open by the end of the month.

▪ Servaes Brewing Co., 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Spring 2019 opening.

▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. 2019 opening.

▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Soiree Steak & Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th St. Spring opening.

▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, said it will have several restaurant tenants: McKeever’s Market & Eatery (June opening), Culver’s (July). Then Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020.

▪ Starbucks, 1571 Main St. March 18 opening.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Early 2019.

▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, (formerly going by Main Street Tavern), 1524 Main St. June opening planned.

▪ Taco Bell wants to open in the Shops on Blue Parkway, Blue Parkway and Kensington. If the deal is completed it would open in June or July.

▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. March 27 grand opening.

True Food Kitchen’s spaghetti squash casserole. True Food Kitchen

▪ Twisted Fresh, 4931 W. Sixth St., Suite 118A, Lawrence. Mid-March.

▪ Union, event space, 1721 Baltimore Ave. Late April opening.

▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. By spring.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. March opening.

▪ Westport Event Space, 427 Westport Road. April opening.

▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.

▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan an April opening.