New Overland Park board game pub to offer American and British bar food

A co-owner of Pawn & Pint in downtown Kansas City is opening a similar concept in Overland Park.

The Boardroom Family Pub will offer hundreds of board games, including Splendor, Monopoly and Dungeons & Dragons, for a $5 entry fee.

It also will have British and American bar food — Shepherd’s Pie, fish and chips, chicken tenders, burgers, chicken wings and more. It will have about 20 to 30 mostly part-time employees.

“Our menu is going to be very reasonable and very family-oriented and we will be offering Boulevard and Martin City and other local beers. Roasterie for our coffee and ‘geek’ cocktails,” said Jonathan Steel, a partner.

Steel plans a late January or early February opening at 8725 Metcalf Ave.

Berbiglia’s Roost formerly occupied the 6,500-square-foot freestanding building. It closed a year ago.