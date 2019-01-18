New Overland Park board game pub to offer American and British bar food

A co-owner of Pawn & Pint in downtown Kansas City is opening a similar concept in Overland Park.
The Boardroom Family Pub will offer hundreds of board games, including Splendor, Monopoly and Dungeons & Dragons, for a $5 entry fee.
It also will have British and American bar food — Shepherd’s Pie, fish and chips, chicken tenders, burgers, chicken wings and more. It will have about 20 to 30 mostly part-time employees.
“Our menu is going to be very reasonable and very family-oriented and we will be offering Boulevard and Martin City and other local beers. Roasterie for our coffee and ‘geek’ cocktails,” said Jonathan Steel, a partner.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Steel plans a late January or early February opening at 8725 Metcalf Ave.
Berbiglia’s Roost formerly occupied the 6,500-square-foot freestanding building. It closed a year ago.
Comments