Crown Center restaurant gets major makeover 30 years after opening, from name to menu

More than 30 years after opening on the first floor of the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center hotel, the Brasserie is getting a makeover.

It will reopen Friday, March 15, as One East Urban Bar + Kitchen, named after the hotel’s address of 1 E. Pershing Road.

It will kick off with a limited menu in the bar from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Then the grand opening will be Saturday starting at 5:30 a.m. for breakfast.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

One East will feature local craft beers and “modern American fare” in a communal-style atmosphere in the bar area, opening up into the lobby of the hotel. It also will have a dining room for total seating for about 150 people.

The lunch and dinner menu will offer “Small Plates & Appetizers,” including Spanish meatballs, crab hush puppies and grilled avocado toast. Other menu items include carrot ginger lemongrass soup, two-grain kale salad, braised short rib sandwiches, and “main plates” including Meyer lemon-glazed salmon and spinach linguini.

Desserts will include a chocolate ganache, and a white chocolate and cherry brioche bread pudding.

It also will have a breakfast/brunch menu and a breakfast buffet with omelets made-to-order.

Chef Charles “Chaz” Barr got his start as lead line cook at YaYa’s Euro Bistro then worked his way up at several Kansas City restaurants of note — The American Restaurant, Port Fonda, Krokstrom Klubb & Market, Julep Cocktail Club and Soft Conspiracy, and then the Savoy at 21c.

The Brasserie opened in late 1987, replacing an upscale coffee shop, according to Kansas City Star archives. The decor of mahogany, brass and antique fixtures were reminiscent of a “Parisian boulevard cafe.”

Now it will have a more open, modern decor, a “nice exciting change” for an older hotel restaurant that has been in the city for a long time, Barr said.