New Overland Park shop will offer poke bowls and sushi burritos

Jessica Wang is one of several local entrepreneurs who are bringing poke to the Kansas City market.

“I tried a lot of places in Hawaii, California, Chicago,” Wang said. “This is something I really loved and also I wanted to open my own concept so I wanted to see what they were doing and come up with my own brand.”

Wang is taking a space at 7414 W. 119th St., in Overland Park’s Rosana Square. The former Papa Murphy’s space is near Price Chopper.





Her Pokelicious Poke Bowl and Sushi Burrito is scheduled to open in mid-March.

Menu items will include signature dishes such as the Lomi Lomi Bowl (marinated smoked salmon, edamame, pickled ginger, red onion and crispy salmon strips), and the Ebi Wafu (miso crab, seasoned shrimp, roasted corn, roasted grape tomato, shiso leaves, pickled ginger, aonoriko and togarashi lime wonton crisps). Cost is $10.95 for a regular size, $13.95 for large.

Her Ono Sushirrito includes sushi rice, miso crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado and pickled ginger.

She also has several specialty bowls, $10.50 for a regular size, $12.50 for a large, as well as miso soup.

Customers also can build their own bowls or sushi burritos, selecting a base, protein, mix-ins, sauce, toppings and “Crunch n’ Swag (such as crispy salmon skin, toasted sesame seeds, and wasabi-candied macadamia nuts).