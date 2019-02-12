Cityscape

New Independence restaurant will offer low country boils with snow crab legs, sausage

By Joyce Smith

February 12, 2019 06:15 AM

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar specializes in Louisiana-style Cajun seafood served two ways — fried or boiled.

The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based “casual, family-friendly” chain plans to open an area location by April. It is taking a space at 11825 E. U.S. 40, Independence, near Walmart.

Its Low Country Boil comes with snow crab legs, shrimp (no head), all-meat sausage, boiled egg, corn and potato.

Starters include hush puppies, fried cheese sticks, chicken wings, popcorn crawfish, and Cajun Buffalo or BBQ shrimp.

It also has fried shrimp, tilapia, catfish, oysters and chicken tender baskets with regular, Cajun or sweet potato fries. Desserts include chocolate molten cake and key lime pie.

It currently has locations in Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. It also is opening a restaurant in Alabama.

