Guy Fieri announces name, opening date for his new Power & Light taco joint

The Food Network’s Guy Fieri will bring his signature tacos and drinks to the Power & Light District.

Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint is taking the former Cleaver & Cork space at 1333 Walnut St. for a Feb. 21 opening.

It will have “an American roadhouse” decor, influenced by the “thousands of locally legendary restaurants, bars and all-around dives” Fieri has visited over the years. It includes a new pergola for the patio and vestibule.

In a statement, Fieri — chef, restaurateur, host of Food Network’s “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives,” and New York Times best-selling author — said he has dreamed of opening a “joint” in Kansas City since he first started competing in the American Royal 15 years ago.





Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint will feature his signature tacos and Mexican classics, including Al Pastor tacos, Boulevard ginger grapefruit-glazed pork tacos (with chipotle, sweet onion, grilled pineapple-serrano salsa, cilantro, cotija and an avocado-tomatillo salsa), and the Achiote chicken taco (shredded, slow-braised achiote-marinated chicken with “borracho” sauce, pico de gallo, cabbage, cotija and salsa).

It also will have signature margaritas such as the Roasted Hawaiian (tequila with Triple Sec, lime and lemon juices, roasted pineapple puree, garnished with grilled pineapple), along with “brave-at-heart” shots such as the Kansas Prairie Fire (tequila with a hot sauce pellet that sinks to the bottom).

The restaurant is currently taking applications for a variety of positions at the KC Live Hiring Center at 1251 Main St.