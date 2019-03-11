Downtown updates: New daiquiri and Cajun restaurant; two Power & Light closings

Downtown’s new KC Daiquiri Shop will debut with daiquiris and a few menu items, and then expand into a full-service restaurant.

The owners — Calvin Vick, Kinley Strickland and Maurice Guess — plan a soft opening March 15 for the daiquiris, including Pina Colada, Amaretto pineapple, peach and Hurricane, and a few Cajun/creole items such as gumbo, shrimp etouffée, jambalaya, and red beans and rice.

By early May, they will turn the space into a full-service Cajun/creole restaurant, open for lunch and dinner.

KC Daiquiri will be at 1116 Grand Blvd. Qudos Cigar and Cognac Bar formerly operated in the spot.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Two Power & Light closings

▪ MeMa’s Old-Fashioned Bakery has closed after nearly a decade in the Power & Light District, most recently at 1360 Walnut St.

Cassidy “Cassie” Waldeck, daughter of MeMa’s founder, Loraine Waldeck, developed an illness involving an allergy to gluten and could no longer manage the shop.

“We had to pull back and get on her back on track,” said Loraine Waldeck, who continues to operate the Kansas City, Kan., bakery and cafe. “I think it is a good location, someone else should step in there and make it a success. I can’t say enough good things about the management. We were proud to be part of the Power & Light District.”

In a statement, Nick Benjamin, executive director of the district, said: “We wish the Waldeck family the best in their future endeavors — like the rest of downtown, we enjoyed having their talents in the District and we’re certainly sad to see them go, but of course Cassie’s health is the most important thing.”

MeMa’s was founded in Kansas City, Kan. in 1995.

▪ Jos. A. Bank also closed its 4,300-square-foot location at 1320 Main St. after a decade in the district.

Company officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

In a statement, Benjamin said: “As downtown continues to evolve, it can sometimes be the best strategic thing for both parties to look to new opportunities. We have increased interest in the District from some new types of tenants and having this space back opens up some potentially exciting new avenues for us.”