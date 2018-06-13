KC-area restaurant and brewery updates for June: What's coming, open and closed

Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. Scheduled to open June 20.
▪ Alchemy Coffee & Bake House, 816 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Second Massachusetts location for Alchemy is scheduled to open in mid-June.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. Fall openings.
▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave. By early July.
▪ Betty Rae's Ice Cream, River Market, 412 Delaware St., Suite D. Summer opening.
▪ Big Momma's Bakery-Cafe, 4707 E. Bannister Road. Summer opening planned.
▪ Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar, 9100 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Early July opening.
▪ Black Labs, Olathe-based meadery will hold its first pop-up on June 27 at Brew Lab in downtown Overland Park.
▪ Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Late September opening.
▪ Boba KC, boba tea and smoothies, 4305 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Mid-June opening.
▪ Cacao Restaurante, relocating from Prairie Village to 1046 W. 103rd St. Mid-July opening.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes. No opening date was available.
▪ Caramelo, tortilleria, 1901 Massachusetts St., Suite F, Lawrence. This summer.
▪ The Campground Bar & Grill, 8 Westport Road. No opening date was available.
▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1728 Holmes Road. Late 2018 opening. Previously planned to open at 1916 Grand Blvd.
▪ Coach's hopes to open at 9201 Wornall Road. It is still going through planning.
▪ Cracker Barrel, 6751 E. 163rd St., Belton. Fall opening.
▪ Culver's, a franchisee plans to open at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Loiret Boulevard, Lenexa. No opening date was available.
▪ The Dapper Doughnut, a gourmet doughnut shop, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1811 Village West Parkway, Suite O-123. Opening soon.
▪ Distrikt Biskuit House, 3915 Troost Ave. Summer opening planned.
▪ Duck Donuts, Ranchmart North, 3630 W. 95th St., Leawood. Early summer opening.
▪ Dunkin' Donuts. A new franchisee has signed an agreement to open three locations and is currently looking in Sedalia and Warrensburg for 2019 openings, but also is looking at sites in Kansas City.
▪ East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St., Blue Springs. Mid-June opening.
▪Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Late fall openings.
▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 1901 Baltimore Ave. Late 2018 opening.
▪ First Watch, 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. Plans to open by the end of the year.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Summer 2019 opening.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St. An expansion of the building that houses its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits. Early summer opening.
▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. September opening.
▪ Freestyle Poke, 509 Delaware St. End of June.
▪ Freezing Rolls, BluHawk in Overland Park, and Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion. June openings.
▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. Plans to open by the end of the year.
▪ Grinders, 733 New Hampshire, Lawrence. Hopes to open in mid-July. It also plans to roll out a new food truck by late June.
▪ Hurts Donut Co., Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, 8807 State Line Road. Summer opening.
▪ I am, a frozen dessert bar, 14357 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. By the owners of the nearby Pad Thai. July opening.
▪ IHOP, 1135 N.E. Coronado Drive, Blue Springs. No opening date was available.
▪ Johnny Kaw's Yard Bar, 4115 Mill St., Westport. Summer opening.
▪ KimChee, 3107 Gillham Road. Early July opening.
▪ LC's Bar-B-Que, Truman's Marketplace, 12112 S. U.S. 71, Grandview. LC's is still in negotiations for the space.
▪ Limitless Brewing, Widner Place, 9765 Widmer Road, Lenexa. Late 2018.
▪ Made in KC Eats, food truck patio, 509 E. 18th St. Three or four food trucks will set up for lunch Fridays and Saturdays. It also will have a shipping container bar. No opening date was available.
▪ Made in Kansas City Marketplace, Country Club Plaza, 306 W. 47th St., retail shop, food hall. A late June or early July opening.
▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. Hopes to open by late July.
▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. By the end of the year.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels on the first floor of One Light Luxury Apartments in the Power & Light District. Late June or early July opening.
▪ Mission Taco Joint, 5060 Main St. No opening date was available.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, One North development at Interstate 35 and Amour Road for a December opening, and 102920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for an early 2019 opening.
▪ Olive & Sage, 519 E. 18th St. By late June or early July.
▪ Our Daily Nada, 304 Delaware St. Early to mid-July opening.
▪ Outpost Social Club, 1000 W. 25th St. No opening date was available.
▪ Parlor KC, 1707 Locust St. The food hall has signed Karbon, Mother Clucker, Providence Pizza, Sura Eats and Vidhast. Late August opening.
▪ The Pantry KC, locally owned bakery and cafe, 7769 Quivira Road, Lenexa. July 2 opening.
▪ Pearl Tavern, 1672 N.W. Chimpman Road, Lee's Summit. Late-June opening.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. No opening date was available.
▪ Plaza III the Steakhouse. Country Club Plaza mainstay is relocating to 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, for a late September opening.
▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St. Late summer.
▪ Rise Biscuits Donuts. Plans to open five shops in the next five years in the metro and Lawrence.
▪ The Savoy, 219 W. Ninth St. Summer opening.
▪ Scarlet lounge, 421 Westport Road. Late summer.
▪ Shack Breakfast & Lunch, 7218 College Blvd., Overland Park, and 7940 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Early-to-mid spring openings.
▪ Shake Shack, Country Club Plaza, 239 W. 47th St. Fall opening.
▪ Slow Ride Roadhouse, 1350 N. Third St., Lawrence. Reopened after being shut down for a year.
▪ Southern Charm Gelato, 511 Nichols Road. June opening.
▪ Southern Steak & Oyster Bar by Soiree, 1512 E. 18th St. Fall opening.
▪ Summit Grill, 601 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone. Late summer.
▪ The Sundry, 10000 Marshall Drive in Lenexa, and in Commerce Tower, 911 Main St. No opening dates were available.
▪ Sweet Charlie's, Legends Outlets, 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite M-107 June opening.
▪ 3 Trails Brewing, 111 N. Main St., Independence. Fall opening.
▪ Tom Colicchio's food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.
▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. Early 2019 opening.
▪ 2 Guys BBQ, 888 International Market, 10118 W. 119th St., Overland Park. June 15 opening scheduled.
▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. No opening date was available.
▪ Velvet Freeze Daiquiris, 1827 Vine. No opening date was available.
▪ Wahlburgers, Olathe Pointe, 11935 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe. No opening date was available.
▪ Waldo Thai Place, 8431-8438 Wornall Road. No opening date was available.
▪ Wing It On is looking at Shawnee locations.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. No opening date was available.
Now open
▪ Back Porch BBQ, Adam's Mark Hotel, 9103 E. 39th St.
▪ Brian's Bakery, 5622 Johnson Drive, Mission.
▪ Coffee Talk, coffee and pastries, 1857 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe.
▪ Crust Plus, 4701 E. Blue Ridge Blvd.
▪ Dairy Queen, 17930 W. 119th St., Olathe.
▪ Dubious Claims Brewing Co., 451 S. Thompson Ave., Excelsior Springs. Opened in late April.
▪ Elwaha Cafe, Mediterranean cuisine, 6841 Longview Road.
▪ Fannie's African & Tropical Cuisine, 4105 Troost Ave.
▪The Farmer's House Cafe, 415 Main St., Weston.
▪ Freezing Moo, 4651 W. Sixth St., Suite 101, Lawrence.
▪ Golden Ox, West Bottoms, 1600 Genessee St.
▪ HuHot Mongolian Grill, 632 N.E. Missouri 291, Lee's Summit. Opened in April.
▪ Martin City Pizza & Taproom, 4000 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park.
▪ Noah's Cupboard, locally owned restaurant serving modern American. 521 Main St., Suite A, Weston.
▪ Panera Bread, 1211 E. North Ave., Belton, (in the former Bob Evans space). It is one of the chain's new Generation IV restaurants.
▪ Parisi Artisan Coffee, Hotel Phillips, 106 W. 12th St.
▪ Piece of Cake bakery, 12001 E. 47th St.
▪ Reggae Kitchen, 5535 Troost Ave.
▪ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 8501 N.W. Prairie View Road.
▪ Rock-afire, arcade bar, 334 E. 31st St.
▪ Smallcakes, 6638 Monticello, Shawnee. Opened in April.
▪Smokeys on the Blvd., 8669 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Reopened in late May. It had been closed since water pipes burst and damaged the restaurant in January.
▪ Somerset Ridge Wine & Cider Bar at Rosehill Gardens at 311 E. 135th St. by Somerset Ridge Vineyard & Winery in Paola.
▪ Starbucks, 6304 Brookside Plaza.
▪ Sweet and Simple, Brookside, 326 W. 63rd St.
▪ Taco John's, 4242 S. Noland Road, Independence.
▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, BluHawk, 15933 Antioch Road, Overland Park.
▪ Tuscany of Belton, 811 E. North Ave., Belton. It also has locations in Blue Springs and St. Joseph.
▪ Whole Foods, 301 E. 51st St.
Closings
▪ Bistro 913, 7702 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Overland Park. A partner said it is temporarily closed during changes in the ownership.
▪ Godfather's Pizza, 7002 Johnson Drive, Mission.
