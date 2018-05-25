At this Brookside tea and sweet shop, it's okay to eat the cookie dough

Locally owned Sweet and Simple has set up shop in Brookside, offering specialty drinks and edible cookie dough.
The shop, at 326 W. 63rd St., is owned by siblings Diana Dang (who also owns BKS Nails in Brookside), Johnny Dang and Alynna Vu Dang.
"There's nothing really like it around here offering both tea and the edible cookie dough," said Vu Dang. "Everything in the cookie dough has been cooked so it is safe to eat. The texture is smoother than (raw) cookie dough."
They said ingredients include heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs. Chocolate chip and birthday cake cookie dough have been the most popular flavors. Other flavors include Smores, PB Lover, Mint and Matcha with a choice of toppings and drizzles.
Sweet and Simple also sells boba teas, milk teas, Vietnamese coffee, iced tea (green, black or oolong), plain or flavored teas (including mango, kiwi/strawberry, watermelon, white gourd, red guava and green apple) and toppings such as passion fruit, and a variety of smoothies.
Comments