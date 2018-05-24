Jamaican chef offers curry goat, oxtail, jerk chicken at new Troost restaurant

Cecil Edwards grew up in Jamaica and said he never would have left but for the lack of opportunities.
After a short stint in California, he moved to Kansas City, where he had family. Now he has opened Reggae Kitchen — authentic Jamaican food, serving cuisine from his homeland.
He painted the space at 5535 Troost Ave. in the colors of the Jamaican flag — black, green and gold — and reggae music plays softly as customers dine in or wait for their orders.
The menu includes stew chicken, curry goat, fish, pepper steak, coco bread, fried plantain and jerk chicken, pork and ribs, along with coconut water and house-made ginger beer. The most popular orders so far have been the jerk chicken and oxtail.
