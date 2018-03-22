Local craft brewer expanding with a new Overland Park restaurant

Martin City Pizza & Taproom is expanding to Overland Park.
It is taking over the former Pizzabella space in Mission Farms, at 4000 Indian Creek Parkway. A mid-May "grand opening" party is planned and will spread out into the grassy area east of the restaurant.
Never miss a local story.
Martin City @Mission Farms will be a similar concept to the original Martin City location, which opened four years ago. But at 3,100-square-feet, it is nearly double the size of the Martin City restaurant.
It will have 12 to 18 taps, mostly Martin City Brewery products, but also a few others. The restaurant will also have wine and cocktails. The menu will include specialty pizzas, oysters, sandwiches, salads and entrees.
In 2010, Matt Moore and Chancie Adams opened Martin City Brewing Co., at 500 E. 135th St. Initially, the restaurant served other breweries' craft beers but planned to one day showcase their own beer. Their brewery opened in 2014 at 410 E. 135th St.
"This is our first venture outside of Martin City," Moore said. "We're trying to fill a gap, something a little more relaxed and beer-forward."
Pizzabella closed in mid-2017.
Comments