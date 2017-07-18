From smoothies to sushi, new Overland Park Cosentino’s Market has a bounty of offerings

Overland Park’s new Cosentino’s Market is part traditional grocery store, part fast casual restaurant.
Nearly one-third of the 58,000-square-foot store at 8051 W. 160th St. is devoted to prepared food and drink stations: Starbucks, a smoothies station (also serving fresh juices and kombucha), a confectionery serving gourmet popcorn and gelato, a self-serve hot buffet, sushi and Asian dishes, and hot chef meals ready to eat.
One island has a station for full-service salads, sandwiches and soups on one side, cheese and meats sliced to order on the other.
Another island has a self-service salad bar on one side, about 180 varieties of packaged cheese on the other.
The store also offers the new Cosentino’s Market Meals, a reusuable shopping bag that has ingredients for two entrees for customers to make at home. The packages are prepared by the store’s chefs and include pesto risotto with summer spinach berry salad for $16.99, chicken piccata with sauteed asparagus and mushrooms for $16.99, and honey Dijon glazed salmon with green bean almondine for $18.99.
Its new Mindful Meals grab-and-go section was developed in association with Shawnee Mission Health and offers options from breakfast to dinner, including black bean burgers with steamed broccoli and sweet potatoes; a charcuterie tray with smoked chicken, dried cranberries and apricots, boiled egg and toasted almonds; and turkey meatball pasta.
A center aisle features health foods including bulk, gluten-free and paleo items. It also has a catering office and a touchscreen to help customers get started.
As for the traditional offerings, it has fresh meats, packaged meats, seafood, produce, dairy, frozen foods, health and beauty, floral, bakery and a pharmacy.
The Cosentino family traces its grocery store origins to artist Dante Cosentino Sr., who emigrated from Italy in 1948. Dante and his wife, Beatrice, had just welcomed home their two oldest sons, Jim and Jerry, from World War II, and purchased a small fruit stand to help them transition back to civilian life.
Their other siblings — brother Dante Jr. and sisters Mickey, Mary and Joyce — soon joined them in the business. By 1957 they had a full-service grocery store under the Thriftway brand.
Now the Prairie Village-based company is in its third generation with 29 stores. The Cosentino Market in Brookside opened in 2004, and the family added the Power & Light District location in 2009. The company also has several Price Chopper, Apple Market and Sun Fresh Market stores.
Vice president John Cosentino proudly points to a tribute to his parents Dante Cosentino Jr. and Mary Sue Cosentino in the entryway of the new store. He said consumers are looking for more freshly prepared foods and more local products but still want excellent customer service from the family-owned store.
Cosentino’s Market is one of the first tenants to open in the new BluHawk development, one of the metro’s largest mixed-use projects by a single developer, spanning over 300 contiguous acres at 159th Street and Antioch Road, just west of U.S. 69.
BluHawk officials said the other tenants now open in the center are BluHawk Dental Group, Brow Threading, First National Bank, Nature’s Touch Cleaners, Posh Nails, Shawnee Mission Health and Three Dog Bakery.
Tenants coming later this year include The Bar Method, Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, Great Clips, Eye Associates, Mathnasium and Red Door Grill.
