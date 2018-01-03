Starbucks is coming to the heart of Brookside

In mid-2017, Starbucks took out a work permit for 6304 Brookside Plaza, home to a Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs.
While Starbucks confirmed it would open in Brookside, it wouldn’t confirm the exact location.
Goodcents closed in late 2017 and now Starbucks has confirmed it will open in the spot in the spring, after a remodeling. The location will have the full Starbucks menu, along with Nitro coffee (infused with nitrogen). It will have about 25 employees.
Never miss a local story.
“I’m excited for the neighborhood and our tenants,” said Joe Zwillenberg, landlord for the Starbucks, as well as some other tenants along the block including Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant and Domo Sushi & Japanese Grill. “And I’m excited for the corner. It’s an iconic corner, and I think they will make the building more beautiful than ever.”
Goodcents signed a lease for the Brookside space in 1996. Goodcents officials previously said the franchisee was trying to renegotiate the Brookside lease and if negotiations weren’t successful the franchisee hoped to relocate in the area. Officials did not return phone calls seeking comment on a relocation.
Brookside also is home to the locally owned Roasterie Cafe and Roasterie has started a “Keep Brookside Local” campaign. But other chains also operate in the area including Panera Bread and CVS.
“I think a good mix between local tenants, like I have, and national chains will only benefit the area,” Zwillenberg said. “Have coffee at Starbucks, mail a letter at UPS, have lunch at Jalapenos and dinner at Domo and then you can office above Starbucks.”
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments