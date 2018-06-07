KC's iconic Golden Ox to reopen with new owners and a $68 steak

The Golden Ox restaurant will re-open Friday in part of its original location The West Bottom's renowned Golden Ox steak house is scheduled to reopen Friday, June 8, 2018. The new owners are chef Wes Gartner and Jill Myers, who also run Moxie Catering and Voltaire in the West Bottoms. John Sleezer ×

SHARE COPY LINK The West Bottom's renowned Golden Ox steak house is scheduled to reopen Friday, June 8, 2018. The new owners are chef Wes Gartner and Jill Myers, who also run Moxie Catering and Voltaire in the West Bottoms. John Sleezer