KC's iconic Golden Ox to reopen with new owners and a $68 steak

The West Bottom's renowned Golden Ox steakhouse is scheduled to reopen Friday under new owners.
Chef Wes Gartner and Jill Myers, owners of Moxie Catering and Voltaire in the West Bottoms, have renovated a portion of the original Golden Ox location in the Livestock Exchange Building at 1600 Genessee St. They plan to open at 4 p.m. Friday.
They weren't available for comment but in a statement they said most of the improvements were to the open kitchen.
Steaks will be grilled over an open fire of oak and pecan on a custom broiler. Selections will include an 8-ounce flat iron ($23), a 24-ounce dry-aged Porterhouse ($57), a 34-ounce Drover ribeye ($68) and its signature Kansas City strip — a 16-ounce bone-in cut of loin, dry-aged for 14 days ($37).
It also will have an 18-ounce dry-aged Porterhouse pork chop, beer-brined half chicken, half-slab of ribs, rack of lamb, grilled vegetable trio (cashew-coconut raita and chimichurri), Scottish salmon, and an extensive chilled, fresh seafood bar. Other menu items will include appetizers, salads, soups, baked potatoes, sides and sauces including a sherried blue cheese cream and red wine Bordelaise.
Golden Ox closed in late 2014 after 65 years. The space was then divided, with Stockyards Brewing Co. opening in the bar and back dining areas on the south side.
The new Golden Ox took 5,000 square feet on the north end including the main dining room and kitchen. They had originally planned to reopen in September 2016.
Landlord Bill Haw invested in the renovation. John O'Brien was the designer.
"It is hard to understand the warmth people in Kansas City have for the building and for the Golden Ox," Haw said. "In my mind it is much more attractive at half the size. John (O'Brien) never settles for anything less than perfect. It is going to be a huge addition to the Stockyards."
Hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Gartner and Myers also have "reimagined" the original luncheonette, next to the dining room, as a full-service coffee & wine bar called The Ox Cafe & Bakery. It features Broadway Roasting Co. coffee with a from-scratch bakery offering lunch items, breads and pastries.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Golden Ox will be near the new Hy-Vee Arena, a $39 million youth and adults sports facility going into the former Kemper Arena.
