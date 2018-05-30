Bakery with giant cinnamon rolls adds sister pizzeria serving square pies

When it came to opening side-by-side eateries, Taylor Holmes turned to the food her family loves the most.
Her father, James Holmes, had operated the New Napoleon Bakery in several spots — the Northland, Overland Park, Westport and Raytown — before retiring. But she often helped out and wedding cakes became her passion.
In October, she opened Piece of Cake Gourmet Bakery & Cakery in the Blue Vue Shopping Center, at 12001 E. 47th St. It serves not only wedding cakes but giant cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, custom cakes, cake pops, pies, cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, lemon bars and more. Soon it also will serve gelato and ice cream made in-house.
Then in February she added Crust Plus pizza, opening up a hallway between the two businesses, which also share a kitchen.
Crust Plus isn't one of the trendy pizza places that bake their products in about three minutes in a super hot oven. Holmes prefers pizzas that take a little longer, eight to 10 minutes, made-to-order in one size, square with eight slices. One topping is $7.99, Meat Lovers and Supreme are $12.95. Add a meat for $1 or a vegetable for 50 cents.
Specialty pizzas, called "New School," include the Sugar + Spice (ham, pineapples and jalapenos), the Farmhouse (ground beef, potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions and fried egg), the South of Philly (steak, mushrooms, peppers, red onions and honey mustard drizzle), the Rich-Al (Alfredo sauce, chicken and mushrooms) and The Q (pulled pork, bacon, ham, pickled red onions and Q39 barbecue sauce).
"Our family loves pizza, we just live on it," she said.
She also has Crust-Sticks — garlic or cheese sticks that can be topped with a vegetable or meat.
Holmes, 26, who lives in Olathe, picked the Raytown area for her first locations because it had been so supportive of her father's bakery.
"We knew we wanted to do something out here but we also are looking on the Kansas side," she said.
Comments