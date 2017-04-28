Lawrence is getting a KC restaurant with Food Network fame

The artist known as Stretch is bringing his Grinders concept to Lawrence.
Jeff “Stretch” Rumaner has taken a space at 733 New Hampshire, as well as spaces on each side, for a 6,000-square-foot Grinders. He has been remodeling the site for a scheduled July opening.
“It’s necessary. People have been asking for it for a long time,” he said. “I have avoided college towns, but Lawrence is just a little more sophisticated.”
Grinders is known for its New York-style pizzas, authentic Philly cheesesteaks, burgers, deli sandwiches, fresh salads and Death Wings, as well as an eclectic beer menu and funky decor. Grinders and its owner have been featured on the Food Network's “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Guy’s Big Bite.”
The original Grinders in the Crossroads opened in 2004 and also includes Grinders West. A Lenexa location, Grinders Stonewall, opened three years ago, and a Leavenworth location, Grinders High Noon, opened in October 2015.
Rumaner also wants to open Grinders Travel Plaza along Interstate 70 in late 2018 or early 2019. It would offer the Grinders menu, as well as a liquor store, dog park, motorcycle and RV stop, and sculpture park.
Stretch also was recently featured on the Kansas City Star’s new Beer Hour show.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments