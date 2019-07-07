Cityscape
KC-area restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for July: What’s coming, open, closed
Restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for July: Three that opened, three that closed
Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in July. Most opening dates are tentative and can be pushed by delays in construction, licensing and other issues. Call before visiting.
Now open
▪ African Dream Cuisine, Lenexa Public House, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Monthly weekend pop-up with next event July 12-14.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard: In the redeveloped Metcalf South — now known as 95Metcalf South, 9535 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
▪ Brewer’s Kitchen, 3107 Gillham Road. Former Kimchee space.
▪ Brick + Mortar, 7425 Broadway. In the former Tanner’s space in Waldo.
▪ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 197 N. Parker St., Olathe.
▪ Conroy’s Public House, 12924 State Line Road, Leawood.
▪ Domino’s Pizza, 534 Westport Road, in the former Pie Five Pizza spot.
▪ Fresh Healthy Fast, 414 Armour Road, North Kansas City.
▪ Front Range Coffeehouse & Provisions, 2718 W. 53rd St., Fairway.
▪ Kate Smith Soiree, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.
▪ La Huerta, 411 S. Parker St., Olathe.
▪McKeever’s Market & Eatery, Sonoma Plaza, 8800 Maurer Blvd., Lenexa.
▪ PT’s Coffee Co., 1310 Baltimore Ave.
▪ Racing Tacos, 3009 Strong Ave., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Rec Deck, Boulevard Tours & Rec Center, 2534 Madison Ave.
▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 193 N. Parker St., Olathe.
Closings
▪ Cornbread Cafe, the Landing Shopping Center, 1336 E. Meyer Blvd. It plans to relocate.
▪ Kaldi’s Coffee, Power & Light District, 1201 Main St.
▪ KFC/Long John Silver’s, Waldo, 420 W. 85th St.
▪ Waffle House, 1506 Main St., Grandview.
Coming soon
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10641 State Line Road. Mid to late July.
▪ Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s and Frozen Gold, Westport, 4140 Pennsylvania Ave. October opening
▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. The outdoor area is scheduled to open in the fall.
▪ Bibibop Asian Grill at 505 W. 75th St. in Waldo; in a multi-tenant building on the outskirts of Oak Park Mall, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park; and in Corbin Park, 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park. August openings are planned.
▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. Summer opening.
▪ Blade & Timber, Power & Light District, 1303 Baltimore Ave. Late summer.
▪ Blind Box BBQ, inside Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. It is scheduled to open before the holidays.
▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road. Mid-to-late July opening.
▪ Cafecito Lindo, 12219 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa. Mid-July opening.
▪ Chai Tea and Beverages, Westport. No opening date was available.
▪ The Combine, restaurant and bar, 2999 Troost Ave. No opening date was available.
▪ DragonFly Tea Zone, 1809 W. 39th St. Mid-July
▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park, hopes for a summer opening.
▪ Flapjacks ’n more, Rosana Square, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Summer opening
▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. July 12
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam (the site of a former Winstead’s). Later this year.
▪ Freestyle Poke, 8708 Flintlock Road in the Northland. July 12 opening
▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Coming soon.
▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. No opening date was available.
▪ Jonathan’s, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Early summer opening.
▪ Lion’s Choice, 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. October opening planned.
▪ Lost Evenings Brewing Co., 16965 City Center Drive, Lenexa. Going through zoning.
▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Summer opening.
▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. No opening date was available.
▪ McGonigle’s Cafe hopes to open in the former Eden Alley spot at 707 W. 47th St.
▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. September opening.
▪ Mickey’s Hideway, Westport, 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. In the former McCoy’s Public House space. September opening.
▪ Mildred’s, relocating from 920 Main to the LaRue Building, at 908 Baltimore Ave., in late summer.
▪ 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, said it is in negotiations to sign Buffalo Wild Wings, LongHorn Steakhouse and Panera Bread.
▪ Oak & Steel, 120 W. 17th St., will serve wine and whiskey, and have a couple of dozen beers on tap, many local. Early August opening.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for a fall opening. No opening date was available for another Old Chicago slated for the One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.
▪ The Pairing: Crossroads Wine & Grocer, 1615 Oak St. Mid-August opening.
▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Late summer or early fall opening.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. The owner plans to open in mid-July.
▪ Pirate’s Bone, closed at 645 E. 59th St. It plans to reopen at 2000 Main St., the former Brioche spot. No opening date was available.
▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. Early August opening. It also has a new Lincoln, Nebraska, franchise location.
▪ Pokesan Sushi, 1513 Grand Blvd., on the second floor above Koko Thai. No opening date was available.
▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on two area locations: 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, and on the southeast corner of East North Avenue and Starlight Drive, just east of Mullen Road, in Belton.
▪Ravenous, Crossroads, on 18th between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street — in a new park area by the owner of Corvino.
▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill: A Liberty location is scheduled to open in late August at 9705 N. Ash Ave. A Lenexa location, in Sonoma Plaza at 87th Street and Maurer Road, is planned for early January.
▪ Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, formerly Rise Biscuits Donuts, 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. Aug. 10 opening scheduled.
▪ Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co., 2129 Washington St. Mid-July opening.
▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open in 2019.
▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. Late July.
▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. 2019 opening.
▪ Shot Stop, Westport, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., former Dempsey’s spot, late summer.
▪ Slim Chickens, 6591 Johnson Drive, Mission (former Taco Bell). No opening date was available.
▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, said it will have several restaurant tenants: Culver’s (July 22). Then Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020.
▪ South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila, 512 W. 75th St. Fall opening.
▪ Stone Canyon Pizza, 504 N.E. 70th St., Suite A, Gladstone. Early summer opening.
▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Late summer/early fall opening planned.
▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, 1524 Main St. Mid-to-late August opening planned.
▪ Taco Bell is under construction in the Shops on Blue Parkway at Blue Parkway and Kensington.
▪ Thee Outpost in
Collective EX, 519 E. 18th St. A cafe serving Thou Mayest coffee products and pastries from local bakeries. July 15 opening.
▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd. Late summer.
▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. July opening.
▪ Velvet Freeze Daiquiris, 1827 Vine, Suite B. No opening date was available.
▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. Late July opening.
▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan a mid-July opening.
Coming later
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire and in Liberty, in early 2020.
▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence, and 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Late 2019 openings.
▪Cactus Grill, Bluhawk, and Antioch Road, Overland Park. Hopes to open in spring 2020.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Spring 2020 opening (subject to two new hotels finishing construction).
▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road (by the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south). 2020 opening
▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.
▪ Strang Hall, food hall and culinary incubator for local chefs, Edison District, at 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park. A November opening is planned but no tenants have been announced.
▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.
▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.
