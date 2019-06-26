Keeping up with the KC coffee scene: One spot opens downtown, another closes nearby

David Eulitt

PT’s Coffee Co. has softly opened near the Power & Light District, just as a nearby coffee shop says it will shutter.

The Topeka-based PT’s Coffee newest location is at 1310 Baltimore Ave. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. until July 5, when it will start its regular hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

PT’s Coffee, which also has locations in Topeka and Lawrence, was founded by Fred Polzin and Jeff Taylor in 1993. They had other careers, but when they couldn’t find a coffee shop in Topeka to meet their high standards, they opened one of their own.

In 2014, they took over a coffee shop at 310 Southwest Blvd., changing the name to PT’s Coffee at the Crossroads.





Food & Wine magazine recently named PT’s to its list of “The Best Coffee in Every State 2019.” Previously, it had made such national lists as “America’s 50 Best Coffee Shops” by The Daily Meal.

Meanwhile, Kaldi’s Coffee plans to close its Power & Light District cafe, just a couple of blocks away from the new PT’s.

The St. Louis-based company posted a sign on the door at 1201 Main St.: “It is with great sadness that we announce Friday, June 28th, will be the last day of operations for Kaldi’s Coffee on Main St. It has been a pleasure serving downtown Kansas City for the past six years. We are fully committed to Kansas City and are currently seeking a new space to be able to provide a full service Kaldi’s experience including kitchen operations.”





Kaldi officials declined to comment on Wednesday.

The Power & Light District issued this statement: “Kaldi’s has seen great success in the Power & Light District with the growing demand downtown, so much so that they have outgrown the space, and we wish them the best of luck. We are excited for the opportunity to welcome new businesses into the Power & Light District neighborhood, and we’ll soon have a new tenant in this great corner space, at the 12th & Main Street streetcar stop.”

According to Kansas City Star archives, Kaldi’s acquired the six area Latteland locations in late 2013 and began converting them to Kaldi’s in March 2014. It still has two locations on the Country Club Plaza. However, the locations in Prairie Village, the Village at Briarcliff and Zona Rosa have since closed.





The Power & Light coffee shop space also has gone through several brands.

It was originally to open as a Lattleland, but that lease ended up in litigation and another coffee company, Savvy Coffee & Wine Bar, opened in its place. Savvy quickly changed owners and then the space converted to a Latteland, as originally planned, before Kaldi’s took over.