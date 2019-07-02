One KC-area Waffle House shuts its doors after more than four decades

Google Maps

After 45 years in Grandview, Waffle House recently shut its doors.

Pat Warner, spokesman for the Georgia-based company, said the closing was a “long and tough decision for us. It centered around the upkeep cost of the restaurant.”

Waffle House operated in a low-slung red brick building at 1506 Main St., just west of Interstate 49. It first showed up in The Kansas City Star archives in early 1977, but the company said it had operated in the spot for 45 years.

Waffle House, which was founded in 1955, specializes in breakfast and has other favorites, including Bert’s Chili, Lib’s Patty Melt, steaks, and hash browns served eight different ways.

Waffle House still has about a dozen locations in the Kansas City area after the closing. Warner said Kansas City is a good market for the company. But he would not elaborate on the future, saying the company doesn’t discuss growth plans for new locations until a site is under construction.

