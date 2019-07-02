Waldo combo restaurant closes. Social media misses with new White Castle speculation

June restaurant update: Three openings and three closings in the Kansas City area Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed.

The longtime Waldo KFC/Long John Silver’s combo has closed.

In a statement, the franchisee, KBP Foods of Overland Park, said it was shut down in mid-June after “careful consideration.”





“Generally speaking, openings and closures are just part of the restaurant business,” the statement continued. “KBP Foods continues to grow through acquisition and new restaurant openings. In fact, KBP Foods opened more than 20 brand-new restaurants over the last year and closed far less than that across our territories.”

KBP directed customers to its KFC at 4700 Troost Ave.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Waldo location, just west of Wornall Road at 420 W. 85th St., is now listed for lease by Real Estate Dynamics in Lenexa.

The building first shows up in The Kansas City Star archives as a KFC in mid-1982. In early 2006, it was remodeled and enlarged to include the Long John Silver’s.

Recently the building was painted a bright white, leading some people on social media to speculate that it could soon be a White Castle. But the realtor said the fresh paint was part of KFC’s process to “deidentify” the location.

The property is on the outskirts of the Wornall Village Shopping Center. Plans are in the works for a $6 million-plus redevelopment of the center. The redevelopers couldn’t be reached for comment.



