An Overland Park pizza restaurant had to toss out the salads after inspection

An Overland Park Spin Pizza temporarily stopped selling salads this week after health code violations.

Following a complaint, the Corbin Park location, at 6501 W. 135th St., Suite F5, had 11 priority violations during a July 2 inspection by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Part of the operations were temporarily shut down when the restaurant did not notify the department of the “imminent health hazard” of not being able to keep some foods at proper temperatures.

The restaurant could continue serving pizza and using the cooler in that section. But the salad prep station, the cooler under the panini station and the walk-in cooler had items at 44 degrees and above. The items — which included house-made pesto, cut lettuce, cooked onions, blue cheese, cooked eggplant, deli meat and cheese sandwiches, house-made ranch dressing, buttermilk and meatballs — were discarded.

A repairman arrived at 6 p.m., during the inspection.

The Corbin Park Spin Pizza was reinspected on July 3, and there were no violations.

“We’re fine. We’re selling everything,” said Ed Brownell, Spin’s CEO.