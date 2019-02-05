KC-area restaurant, grocery & brewery updates for Feb.: What’s coming, open, closed

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene.
Now open
▪ Ahadu Coffee, 1531 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit.
▪ Aoyama Ramen, 14960 W. 119th St., Olathe.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, Crossroads, 1810 Baltimore Ave.
▪ Burger State, 8920 Wornall Road.
▪ Crazy Crab & Seafood, 3756 Broadway.
▪ El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill, Legends Outlets, 1706 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Jersey Shore Pizza, 1607 W. 39th St.
▪ Local Pig and Pigwich, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 101A.
▪ Repeal 18 featuring Old Shawnee Pizza, 1825 Buchanan St., North Kansas City. Repeal has reopened with a new menu.
Closed and closing
▪ Dempsey’s Burger Pub, Westport, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave.
▪ Larkburger, closed all its metro locations: 13611 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, and 4800 Main St., Suite 102, just south of the Country Club Plaza.
▪ Original Cafe, Rosana Square, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park.
▪ Pita Pit, Town Center Plaza, 4825 W. 117th St., Leawood.
▪ Room 39, Mission Farms, 10561 Mission Road, Leawood, will close on Feb. 10. Its location in midtown will remain open.
▪ Steak ’m Take’ m, 8729 Blue Ridge Blvd. Destroyed in a fire on Jan. 22.
Coming soon
▪ Alma Mader Brewing, 2635 Southwest Blvd. Late spring opening.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South — now known as 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. The locations are scheduled to open by late April.
Another Andy’s will launch Prairiefire’s final phase with a location on the northeast corner of 135th and Outlook streets in Overland Park. It is scheduled to open this fall.
One or two additional locations also could open in the metro by the end of the year.
▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. The outdoor area is scheduled to open by Memorial Day.
▪ The Bardot, a luxury event space, 1612 Grand Blvd. Early 2019.
▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. Summer opening.
▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence. Late 2019 opening.
▪ Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Late February.
▪ Boardroom Family Pub, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Scheduled to open Tuesday, Feb. 5.
▪ Boathouse Grill, Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. Spring 2019.
▪ Broadway Beer 30, 1000 Broadway.
▪ Brookside Barrio, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Holmes Road and Red Bridge Road. Spring 2019 opening.
▪ Broseph’s Restaurant Group plans to open a new concept in the former Tanner’s space at 7425 Broadway in March.
▪ Cinnabon, Country Club Plaza, 112 W. 47th St. February opening.
▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1740 Holmes Road. Feb. 22 opening.
▪ Coach’s Bar & Grill has dropped its plans to open at 9201 Wornall Road. It is looking at other sites in the metro.
▪ The Comedy Club KC, 1130 W. 103rd St. No opening date available.
▪ Culver’s, a franchisee plans to open at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Loiret Boulevard, Lenexa. Opening late summer or early fall.
▪ Denver Biscuit Co. Hopes to open a Westport location.
▪ Dunkin. A new franchisee has signed an agreement to open three locations and is currently looking in Sedalia and Warrensburg for 2019 openings, but also is looking at sites in Kansas City.
▪ Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44, (also using the name Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery), 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Early 2019 openings.
▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.
▪ Fairway Creamery, 5938 Mission Road, Fairway. May opening.
▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 1901 Baltimore Ave. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. March opening.
▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Spring 2019. (Temporarily at 815 W. 17th St. and after it relocates down the street, the owners hope to open a new concept in the 815 W. 17th St. space).
▪ Freestyle Poke, 7108 W. 135th St., Overland Park, for an April or May opening, and 8708 Flintlock Road in the Northland for a June or July opening.
▪ Freezing Rolls, Bluhawk in Overland Park and Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan. No opening dates were available.
▪ Friction Beer Co., 1701 McGee St. Summer opening.
▪ Fud restaurant wants to open at 1919 Wyandotte St.
▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Early 2019.
▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. March opening.
▪ Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint, Power & Light District, 1333 Walnut St. Feb. 21.
▪ Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. Mid-May.
▪ Hotel Karaoke, Power & Light District, 13th and Grand. Scheduled to open Thursday, Feb. 7.
▪ Hy-Vee Arena, 1800 Genessee St. All American Diner, and Smoothie Shop are scheduled to open later this month.
▪ Ika Grill, Camelot Court, 11725 Roe Ave., Leawood (on the north end). February opening. Then Camelot Court will be fully occupied.
▪ Jonathan’s, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Spring opening.
▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road. 2019 opening. (By the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south).
▪ KC Daiquiri Shop, 1116 Grand Blvd. No opening date was available.
▪ Komotodo Sushi Burrito, Corbin Park, 13713 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. March opening planned.
▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Early spring 2019 opening.
▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. Tasting room scheduled to open in early 2019.
▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Summer 2019.
▪ Nékter Juice Bar, Hawthorne Plaza, 5005 W. 119th St., Overland Park. April opening.
▪ Nick and Jake’s, 22220 Midland Drive, Shawnee. March opening.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for a fall opening. No opening date was available for another Old Chicago slated for the One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.
▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.
▪ Percheron, Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St. Rooftop bar and restaurant plans spring 2019 opening.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. Early 2019.
▪ Plate, East Brookside, 701 E. 63rd St. April 12 opening.
▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. By mid-April.
▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St. Mid-to-late February.
▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is going through planning to open at 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa.
▪ Rise Biscuits Donuts, 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. Spring opening.
▪ Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co., 2129 Washington St. Spring opening.
▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open in 2019.
▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission. Mid-February opening.
▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. Late February.
▪ Servaes Brewing Co., 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Spring 2019 opening.
▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. 2019 opening.
▪ Soiree Steak & Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th St. Spring opening.
▪ Spokes Coffee Cafe & Cyclery, 929 Walnut St. Mid-March opening. It also has another downtown location at 1200 Washington St.
▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Early 2019.
▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, (formerly going by Main Street Tavern), 1524 Main St. June opening.
▪ Taco Bell wants to open in the Shops on Blue Parkway, Blue Parkway and Kensington. If the deal is completed it would open in June or July.
▪ Taps on Main, 1715 Main St. Soft opening starting Wednesday, Feb. 6.
▪ Thai Spice, 1032 W. 103rd St. Landlord confirmed the new restaurant but no opening date was available.
▪ 3 Trails Brewing Co., 111 N. Main St., Independence. In February.
▪ Transport Brewery, 11113 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Friday, Feb. 8 grand opening.
▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. March 13 opening.
▪ Twisted Fresh, 4931 W. Sixth St., Suite 118A, Lawrence. Mid-to-late February.
▪ Union, event space, 1721 Baltimore Ave. Late April opening.
▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. By spring.
▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. March opening.
▪ Westport Event Space, 427 Westport Road. January opening.
▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan an April opening.
Coming later
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Spring 2020 opening (subject to two new hotels finishing construction).
▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.
▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.
Comments