Explosion reportedly preceded fire that destroyed popular KC cheesesteak restaurant

A popular cheesesteak restaurant in south Kansas City was destroyed in a fire and possible explosion Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

Multiple neighbors called 911 about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting that they heard an explosion and then saw fire consuming the Steak’M Take’M eatery at 8729 Blue Ridge Blvd., said Deputy Chief James Dean, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

By the time firefighters arrived, the restaurant was engulfed in flames, Dean said.

At some point the building collapsed in the fire. The restaurant is considered a total loss.

The Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit was brought in to help fire investigators determine the cause of the blaze. Investigators are looking into a possible explosion because multiple neighbors reported hearing one, Dean said.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing and is not expected to be completed for three days.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The restaurant is one of three Steak’M Take’M locations owned by the Ervin Ross family.