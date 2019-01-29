Colorado-based gourmet burger chain that expanded to Kansas City in 2017 now leaving

A Colorado-based chef-driven burger chain is pulling out of the Kansas City market after less than two years.

Larkburger opened its first location outside of its home state in spring 2017 with a restaurant in Corbin Park.

That restaurant, at 13611 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, as well as a year-old location in the 4800 Main building, 4800 Main St., Suite 102 (just south of the Country Club Plaza by the Plaza Library) will close.

Company officials were in town Tuesday to break the news to the 18 area employees.

Larkburger CEO Todd Coerver said the Kansas City restaurants, as well as four locations closing in Colorado, were underperforming. He plans to rebrand the remaining seven Colorado Larkburger locations as Lark Spot at a cost of six-figures each. One other Larkburger in Arvada, Colo., has already converted to the new Lark Spot concept.

Larkburger got its start when chef Thomas Salamunovich created a Black Angus gourmet burger for the fine-dining Larkspur restaurant in Vail, Colo. It was so popular it was spun off as the Larkburger restaurant, which opened in 2006. Other items include a turkey burger and chicken burger with adobo grilled chicken breast.

Lark Spot will have an expanded menu, including more salads, tater tots, onion rings and toasted sourdough sandwiches. The locations also will cater to the Colorado outdoor lifestyle by being a gathering space for outdoor enthusiasts. That will include bringing in speakers on such topics as outdoor adventures and demonstrations on prepping snowboards and skis.

Larkburger is the third tenant to close recently at 4800 Main. Late last year, Elly’s Brunch & Cafe and Eat Fit Go both closed.