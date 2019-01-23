New Crossroads Thai restaurant serves up Tom Yum, Thai iced coffee and curry

Douglas and Nutnisa Hoffman often head to the City Market to pick up the freshest produce for their Lee’s Summit restaurant, Mali Thai Bistro.

So for their second location, they picked a spot close to their vegetable vendors — the former Pizzabella building just a few blocks south of the market in the Crossroads.

Baramee Thai Bistro is now open at 1810 Baltimore Ave.





“Baramee is a Buddhist word. Basically it means fulfilling yourself by making others happy,” Douglas Hoffman said.

The couple do that through Nutnisa’s cuisine from her native Northeastern Thailand.

Menu items include Pad Thai, red curry, pineapple fried rice, green bean chicken, crispy garlic shrimp, papaya salad and Tom Yum soup with straw mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves and lemongrass.

Baramee also offers Thai iced coffee and teas.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday.