KC-area restaurant, grocery, brewery, coffee shop updates: June openings, closings

Here’s our monthly update of restaurant, grocery, coffee shop and brewery openings, closings and what will be coming soon.

As vaccinations are rolling out and government restrictions are easing, more and more restaurants are signing leases and setting opening dates. More than a dozen operations have opened recently and more are coming.

Openings

▪ BeerSauce Shop, 1219 W. 103rd St.

▪ Blu Hwy, 5070 Main St. Open for carryout.

▪ Broken Hatchet Brewing, 422 Main St., Belton.

▪ Cookies and Creamery, Red Bridge Shopping Center, 533 E. Red Bridge Road.

▪ Cozy Thai, 1032 W. 103rd St.

▪ Daily Kitchen, City Market, 307 Main St.

▪ Firehouse Subs, 111 S. Missouri 291, Lee’s Summit.

▪ Incahoots, 100 S. Main St., Parkville. Has softly opened with grand opening planned for July.

▪ KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Soft opening.

▪ Messenger Coffee Cafe, Country Club Plaza, 318 W. 47th St., and 4771 Jefferson St.

▪ OurHouse KC, 1815 W. 39th St.

▪ Poio Mexican BBQ, 800 S. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ Social, 7425 Broadway St.

▪ Society, 2040 Central St.

▪ Stroud’s Express, Mission Mart Shopping Center, 5405 Johnson Drive, Mission.

▪ Taco Bell, 5700 E. Bannister Road.

▪ Taco Republic, Corinth Square, 14100 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village. It has softly opened with the grand opening scheduled for Thursday.

▪ Tiki Express Cocktail Experience, Pierpont’s at Union Station’s The Conductor Club, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road. Pop-up through July from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Closings

▪ Italian Delight by Avelluto, 6522 Martway St., Mission.

▪ Red Dragon House, 312 W. Eighth St.

▪ Tatsu’s French Restaurant, 4603 W. 90th St, Prairie Village. Closing June 13.

Coming soon

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open at 7858 Wornall Road in early July; in Prairiefire, 5821 W. 135th St., Overland Park, in August; and at 4029 S. Noland Road, Independence, in August.

▪ Bamboo Penny’s, Park Place, 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood. Scheduled to open Friday.

▪ Chartreuse Saloon, Crossroads, 1627 Oak St. Hopes to open this summer.

▪ Foodlove Cafe, 2101 Broadway Blvd. Late June.

Kim and Clarence Cole are working together to finalize the details for the opening of their new restaurant, Foodlove Cafe, 2101 Broadway Blvd. “I will focus on the food, and he will focus on the business end of the restaurant,” said Kim Cole. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

▪ Fountain City Winery, West Bottoms, 1409 W. 11th St. Hopes to open soon.

▪ Gaels Public House, 5424 Troost Ave. It may open in July.

▪ Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, 7935 W. 151st St., Overland Park. Mid-July.

▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 4030 S. Noland Road, Independence, in late June; Sonoma Plaza, 16179 W. 87th St., Lenexa, in July; and then August for 13680 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park (in a former Burger King).

▪ HomeGrown, 338 W. 63rd St. Summer opening.

▪ Johnny Kaw’s Outback, 4124 Pennsylvania Ave. Summer opening.

▪ The Hungry Hatch, City Market, 23 E. Third St. By late June.

▪ King G, bar and deli, 500 E. 18th St. Late July.

▪ La Fuente Mexican Street Food, Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd. Plans to open Wednesday.

▪ Ludo’s, shuffleboard bar, 325 E. 31st St. July opening.

▪ Made in KC Cafe, 325 E. 31st St. Late July.

▪ Nekter Juice Bar, Corinth Quarter, 8300 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Summer opening.

▪ Off the Hook BBQ, 115 Main St., Parkville. Hopes to open June 19.

▪ Outta the Blue, coffee shop and bar, Park Place, 5291 W. 116th Place, Leawood. Friday opening.

▪ Pizza Shuttle, 1801 Baltimore Ave. Mid-to-late June.

▪ Providence Pizzeria Co., 415 Westport Road. June 21

▪ River Bluff Brewing, 201 Main St. The brewery, which was founded in St. Joseph in 2018, is expanding to the Kansas City market. August opening.

▪ Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering, 3935 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. Opening may be pushed back to July. It is currently available for catering.

▪ Shack Breakfast & Lunch, Summit Fair, 860 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. June 16 opening.

▪ The Snack Shack on Santa Fe, 6018 Johnson Drive, Mission. Summer opening.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Summer opening.

▪ Third Street Social, 5031 Main St. Late July.

▪ Torchy’s Tacos, Corbin Park, 6815 W. 135th St., Overland Park. June 16.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood. Summer opening.

▪ Wing Stand by Jefferson’s, 5438 Johnson Drive, Mission. Aug 14 opening scheduled.

Coming later

▪ Bo Lings Express, 12070 W. 75th St., Merriam. Plans are on hold.

▪ Cellar Bar, formerly El Gold, Hyatt’s Hotel Kansas City, 1228 Baltimore Ave. Mid-to-late August.

▪ Chewology, 900 Westport Road. Relocating from Lenexa Public Market. Mid-August.

▪ Chick-fil-A, 95Metcalf, 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. Early 2022.

▪ Chicken N Pickle, Prairefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. October opening.

▪ Chipotle will relocate its Shawnee location to 22410 W. 66th St. (a former Arby’s) this fall.

▪ City Club Apartments, 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — a natural wine bar and modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. Fall opening.

▪ Crumbl Cookies, Ward Parkway Center, 8600 Ward Parkway, Suite 1018, by Trader Joe’s. October opening.

▪ Dunkin Donuts, 17701 E. 39th St., Independence. Fall opening.

▪ 54th Street Grill & Bar, Zona Rosa, 7200 N.W. 86th Terrace, will rebrand to 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse and expand with an outdoor entertainment area. Work is expected to be completed in the fall.

▪ Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, 8721 Ryckert St., Lenexa. Fall opening.

▪ Flip’d by IHOP plans a Lawrence location for 2021.

▪ Front Range, 400 E. Gregory Blvd. Fall opening.

▪ Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken plans a Lee’s Summit restaurant for early 2022 and a Northland location in late 2022.

▪ The Halal Guys: New area franchisee plans five locations and is currently looking at the Crossroads and Westport.

▪ Made in KC Marketplace, The District at Lenexa City Center, 8703 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. October opening.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranch Mart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Early September opening.

▪ Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, 7006 W. 75th St., Overland Park. October opening.

Mo’ Bettahs offers traditional Hawaiian-plate meals with a protein (including steak, chicken, pork or shrimp tempura), rice and macaroni salad, or tossed salad. Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food

▪ Ocean Prime + Prime Social Rooftop, 46 Penn Centre, 4622 Pennsylvania Ave. Fall opening.

▪ Parkway Coffee & Bistro, 3744 Broadway. Late summer or early fall.

▪ The Peanut, 12921 State Line Road. Fall opening.

▪ Plate, Park Place, 11655 Ash St., Leawood. Fall opening.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are still on hold.

▪ Serv, entertainment complex, 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park. Food operators, bar, coffee kiosk, pickleball and more. Fall 2022.

▪ Shinju Sushi & Hibachi, 3935 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. Late summer.

▪ Sinkers Lounge, Power & Light District, 53 W. 13th St. Fourth quarter of this year.

▪ Taco Bell Cantina, 4111 Broadway. No opening date was available.

▪ Taylor - The Sister of the Russell, 3933 Main St. By the owners of the Russell on Main Street. No opening date was available.

▪ Taylor’s Donuts, 1827 Louisiana St., Lawrence. Fall opening.

▪ 39th Street Brewery, 1320 W. 39th St. No opening date was available.

▪ Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. On hold due to COVID-19, so no opening date was available.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. Project is on hold.

▪ Urban Egg, Hawthorne Plaza, 4921 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Fall opening.

▪ Whataburger is opening in Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Overland Park later this year. Independence or Lee’s Summit will open first in the fall. It also is going through Overland Park planning for a location at 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

▪ Wienerschnitzel wants to return to the Kansas City market.