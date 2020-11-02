Hawaiian Bros Island Grill to open another area location — and more are in the works

Kansas City’s homegrown Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will soon add another area location.

It plans an April or May opening at 4052 S. Lynn Court Drive, at Noland Road and Interstate 70 in Independence. Sheridan’s Frozen Custard had formerly operated in the building and it will be extensively remodeled.

Brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie opened the first Hawaiian Bros in a former Long John Silver’s in Belton in early 2018. Now they have locations in four states.

Hawaiian Bros offers a traditional Hawaiian Plate Lunch with a scoop of white rice, a scoop of macaroni salad and a protein.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Its signature Huli Huli chicken is marinated in teriyaki sauce and grilled fresh. Spam Musubi has rice and seared Spam glazed in teriyaki sauce and wrapped in dried seaweed. The Pacific Island Salad comes with Huli Huli chicken, mandarin oranges, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, chow mein noodles and the company’s own island vinaigrette.

Hawaiian Bros now has area locations in Belton, Lawrence, Lee’s Summit, North Kansas City and Overland Park. It also has Texas locations in Austin and Garland, and two virtual kitchens in Chicago for pick-up or delivery only.

Area restaurants also are opening in Shawnee and Ward Parkway Center in south Kansas City.

Scott Ford, president of Hawaiian Bros, said the company is looking at sites for three or four more area locations.

Hawaiian Bros will extensively remodel the former Sheridan’s Frozen Custard building in Independence. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER