Johnson County center under redevelopment signs first new tenants, including juice bar

Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter, formerly known as Corinth Square South, has signed its first tenants for three new buildings planned for the site.

▪ Nekter Juice Bar will serve cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and acai bowls. It also has area locations just south of the Country Club Plaza and in Overland Park’s Hawthorne Plaza.

▪ Scissors & Scotch is a deluxe men’s grooming center offering traditional barbering and modern spa services with refreshments in their lounge. It also has area locations in Olathe and Overland Park.

▪ Club Pilates will offer low-impact, full-body workouts with a variety of classes. It has area locations in Lenexa, Liberty and two in Overland Park.

First Washington Realty plans three new buildings at 8300 Mission Road with a total of 25,776 square feet.

Construction has already begun and it is set to be completed by summer 2021.