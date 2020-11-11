Planned for this year: Locally owned pizza and sushi restaurants expanding to Westport

Providence Pizzeria Co. is expanding to Westport with a new restaurant specializing in pizza-by-the-slice. But customers will be able to order a whole pie, too.

It is doing a slight remodel of the former Papa Keno’s Pizzeria space at 415 Westport Road and plans to open by the end of the year.

Brothers Luke and Aaron Salvatore first opened Providence in Grandview in 2014. Then it was an original tenant in the Parlor food hall when it opened in the East Crossroads just over two years ago. They also have a location in the Oklahoma City Parlor.

Providence Pizzeria serves New York thin crust with such choices as the Sicilia’s (with Italian sausage, hot Calabrese peppers, mozzarella, red onions, green olives, oregano and red sauce).

Detroit Style Deep Dish specialty pizzas include the White Top (with spinach, roasted garlic, artichokes, ricotta, brick and cheddar cheese, and white sauce).

Providence also offers Sicilian thick crust specialty pizzas, and customers can build their own.

▪ The owners of Kobi-Q, a Korean comfort food restaurant in the Crossroads, also are expanding to Westport.

Justin and Mila Sehorn plan to open Kobi-Q Sushi at 435 Westport Road in mid-December after a remodeling.

Sama Zama formerly occupied the space but it recently relocated.

Kobi-Q Sushi will specialize in Nigiri sushi and sushi rolls. The menu also will have some Kobi-Q favorites such as spicy barbecue and rice cakes, Korean fried chicken, and barbecue beef, along with soju, sake, Asian beers, and local craft beers.