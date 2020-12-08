More tacos: Austin-based chain planning another Johnson County restaurant in 2021

Austin-based chain Torchy’s Tacos plans a new location in Overland Park.

It is scheduling a summer 2021 for the restaurant in Corbin Park, 6815 W. 135th St. Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom formerly operated in the space.

Torchy’s entered the area market with a location in Ward Parkway Center in July, and then Lawrence in October. It plans to open at 11919 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe in spring 2021. It also opened in Wichita in September.

Menu items include a variety of specialty tacos, including the Naughty Santa with grilled shrimp and chorizo (its taco of the month) and the Trailer Park with fried chicken and pico de gallo. It also has breakfast tacos, chips and queso, salads and burritos.

